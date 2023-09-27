Katie Maloney and Rachel Leviss - friendship after Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal?

The latest episode of Almost Adulting with Violet Benson's podcast titled I'm a Tough B*tch featured Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney. In addition to discussing the show's upcoming season, Katie discussed her personal life and how she is working on self-love.

Furthermore, she spoke about her distaste for The Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss during this time:

“I don’t think I’m ever going to see her again. I don’t even know if that’s something I got to worry about. I don’t know that I can feel empathy for somebody who consciously made decisions [and was] actively making a decision every day for seven to nine months almost. I can’t empathize with that because I would never do anything like that.”

It is not the first time Katie has addressed the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cheating scandal. Back in May, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she shared the following regarding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss:

“I don’t know what they’re doing but I still think maybe they should give [their romance] a shot because they’ve blown up their lives, so they might as well.”

Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' affair came to light in March. At the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, the cheating scandal was briefly discussed, and it was revealed that the two stars were involved for many months even though Tom was dating Ariana Madix at the time.

Is Rachel Leviss appearing on Vanderpump Rules season 11?

During Bethenny Frankel's podcast interview after Vanderpump Rules season 10, Leviss discussed everything related to the cheating scandal, her chances of appearing on Vanderpump Rules season 11, and more. Even though the cheating scandal made headlines and the show became quite popular, Leviss shared how she wasn't compensated for her salary.

In her words:

“I haven’t seen a single penny…And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever. And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, ‘Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you.’ And that’s terrifying.”

Furthermore, when the stars discussed whether Leviss would be returning for season 11 of the show, she stated:

"Oh, hell no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

In addition, Leviss expressed her desire not to be in contact with the cast of season 11 and said that her affair with Tom is over.

She continued:

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting. I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”

Additionally, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies, Ally Lewber, Kristina Kelly, Peter Madrigal, and Daniel Wai are expected to appear in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

The release date of season 11 of the show has not been confirmed yet, so fans will have to wait some more time. The show's 10th season is currently available on Bravo.