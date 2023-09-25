“He blamed a lot of it on me”: Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney talks about her divorce from Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's relationship is again making headlines, especially after the latter revealed some insights about their breakup. In an episode of Almost Adulting on Thursday, September 21, Katie Maloney discussed the current events in her life, her breakup with Tom, and how their relationship has taught her a lot. According to her:

“I held onto that relationship obviously because I was in love with him. I was envisioning, planning, wanting the future [and] everything with him. I think I was also very much broken. My confidence and self-worth and everything were very much broken down. Obviously there was infidelity and cheating and stuff that happened and he blamed a lot of it on me as well and I just took it.”

In addition, Katie Maloney shared how she and her ex-partner Tom suffered from many issues during their marriage and that she always struggled to receive support from him.

“I never felt prioritized. He didn’t really have my back or defend me or make me feel supported or heard. I just wanted that validation from him. So I made myself smaller in ways. I lost myself. I was a shell of a woman. It took me working on myself in general — not really because of all of that — but I wasn’t feeling great in my body and in general,” she added.

On March 15, 2022, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz officially separated. The couple had gotten married on August 17, 2016.

A look at why Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz ended their marriage

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney began dating back in 2011, but they were introduced to Vanderpump Rules fans in 2013. Following this, the couple decided to take the relationship to the next level by getting engaged back on July 8, 2015.

A beautiful wedding took place at Lake Tahoe, California, in 2016. Their relationship was full of ups and downs, as fans witnessed on the show. March 15, 2022, was the date when the couple decided to end their marriage, followed by March 22, 2022, when they filed for divorce.

Her recent podcast interview also revealed that Katie Maloney is relieved that she ended her marriage with Tom Schwartz, saying:

“I was not asking for the world. I was asking for somebody to show up for me and they couldn’t. Over and over and over again. It just became a voice that became louder and louder and I couldn’t deny it anymore. It was over months — a period of months — and I just got to a point where I was like I need to get real with myself and real with him.”

Further, Vanderpump Rules cast member Katie Maloney added:

“I still loved him but the love between us — that connection — that romance was not there anymore. There was definitely a turning point where I was like, ‘I’m good.’ I think when I started watching the show and seeing how he was behaving and seeing how he was talking about [certain situations]. I was like, ‘This is so gross to me.’ I kind of started to resent him a little bit and that was a gift.”

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules season 10 episodes are available on Bravo.