Vanderpump Rules: Rachel Leviss blocks Tom Sandoval on Instagram 

Vanderpump Rules' cast always manages to stay in the spotlight and keep their fans hooked! In a recent development, Rachel Leviss has blocked ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval on Instagram. This action was preceded by a surprising interaction wherein Sandoval extended birthday wishes to Leviss on Instagram, despite their tumultuous past —tainted by him cheating on her, followed by no communication.

In March, it was confirmed that Sandoval had parted ways with his longtime girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, due to his involvement with Leviss. Both Leviss and Sandoval publicly apologized for their actions, and their indiscretions took center stage during the season 10 reunion special, filmed shortly after the scandal broke, and became a topic of discussion in pop culture, referred to as "Scandoval."

Vanderpump Rules — Why did Rachel Leviss block Tom Sandoval?

Rachel Leviss, aged 29, had been keeping a relatively low profile on social media until she posted a serene video on Saturday, September 9, documenting her visit to a stunning flower farm. Accompanying the video was a simple caption that read, "I've been dreaming of a place like this." It was on her birthday, September 12, that Sandoval reached out with a message on her post, writing:

"Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend."

Shortly after fans noticed Sandoval's comment, Leviss took action. She posted a selfie on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude for the birthday wishes. However, Rachel followed this up with another story, revealing that she had blocked Sandoval on Instagram, captioning the Instagram story with:

"Ok Bye."

ET reported that Rachel and Tom have not been in touch for months. Since the scandal, Leviss has taken a step back from the spotlight. She opted for a 90-day stay at an Arizona treatment center to focus on her mental health. During this period, she expressed a desire to understand her patterns of choosing unavailable men and clarified her feelings for Sandoval, asserting that she was "not in love" with him.

In August, Rachel gave an interview for Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel. Rachel revealed that after her exit from the treatment facility, she received a direct message on Instagram from her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, and two emails from Sandoval, but she chose not to respond. While she admitted to talking to Lisa Vanderpump on the phone, Rachel made her new mantra for fellow Vanderpump cast members clear:

"I have a no-contact policy with every cast member."

Will Rachel Leviss be there in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules?

As Leviss reengaged with Vanderpump Rules fans and Bravo viewers, she openly acknowledged her mistakes and lack of self-respect during the affair. In response to a fan's comment last month, Leviss admitted:

"You're not wrong! I should have had more self-respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom. No excuses."

In conclusion, the recent development of Rachel Leviss blocking Tom Sandoval on Instagram adds another layer to their ongoing relationship saga, characterized by a cheating scandal and months of no communication. This story that started on Vanderpump Rules continues with Leviss and Sandoval embarking on separate paths.

Rachel is currently focused on her mental health journey and knows that returning to the show would only open her up to more trauma instead of helping her heal. While she is optimistic about the future, fans have applauded her birthday post and corrective actions like blocking toxic equations out. Sandoval, on the other hand, will be seen navigating the world of Vanderpump Rules in the upcoming season.