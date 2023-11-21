Does Kyle get fired on Below Deck Mediterranean? Details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 20, 2023, on Bravo. The latest episode started with Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder's argument about another cast member's comments regarding the LGBTQIA community.

Soon after, Captain Sandy told the crew that they were going to get a day off to blow off steam, but one cast member chose that time to pack her bags and leave. Natalya opened up to the captain about struggling on board and told her about the recent argument she had with Kyle. She noted that she wanted to leave mid-charter because the negative environment was affecting her mental health.

Captain Sandy decided to have a conversation with Kyle about his behavior, and listed down the number of times he had an issue with another cast member during the current season. She told him that she would never bring him back and that she didn't want him on the yacht anymore.

However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger and fans will have to wait until next week's episode to find out Kyle Viljoen's future on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder's argument leads to the stew's exit from Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, titled, Ciao for Now, was full of drama and conflict. The segment started with Kyle Viljeon and Natalya Scudder's argument.

In the previous episode, the cast returned to the yacht after a night of drinking, and during a drunken conversation, Max Salvador made a comment about straight people being a part of the LGBT+ community that didn't sit well with Kyle.

Max noted that straight people should be included in the community since it's about acceptance, but Kyle disagreed.

Kyle said he could accept Max but the Below Deck Mediterranean cast member could not be a part of his community because he wasn't gay or bi. Natalya stepped in and told Kyle that being a part of a community is supposed to be accepted by every community.

Kyle, whose friendship with Natalya has been rocky this season, snapped at the stew and cut her off. In a confessional, he noted that she loves to poke her nose in other people's businesses.

"Stay in your lane," he continued.

He told the Below Deck Mediterranean cast member that she would never get under his skin and that he wouldn't feel bad even if she were to disappear. He further told her to take a back seat, which didn't sit well with the stew.

Kyle's behavior was unacceptable as per Natalya and she told him that it "spoke volumes" of their friendship. He retaliated by saying that their friendship was never real. He called her a "fake-a** b*tch" who had been talking "sh*t" behind his back since day one.

Later in the episode, Natalya spoke to Captain Sandy about the incident. During the emotional conversation, she told the captain that Kyle also made Jessika cry a few days prior to the incident.

Sandy told the stew that she would speak to Kyle since it was "bullying," but Natalya told her that she needed to get off the yacht and take the rest of the season off.

"I feel safe but I just don't feel good," she said.

While the captain accepted the stew's departure, she noted that she was angry with Kyle and had a conversation with him.

She told him she has ears and eyes on the boat and that she knew about every incident that happened. She told him that he was the common denominator in every situation, adding she didn't want a person like him on board.

Tune in next week to find out whether Captain Sandy fires Kyle or lets him off with a warning in the next episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 on Bravo.