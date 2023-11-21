Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen opens up about death threats 

Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Kyle Viljoen took to Instagram on November 20, 2023, to address something serious. While the reality star didn't share specifics, he posted a long note stating that he had been getting death threats and credited them to season 8 of the Bravo show.

He noted that he has previously asked for respect and understanding and noted that it has been "challenging" for him to be happy and hopeful.

"While I go through this, I have asked for understanding and respect whilst I navigate through the consistent brutal death threats, the encouragement to end my life, messages and emails of constant homophobic slurs," Kyle wrote.

He continued that there have been multiple fake articles about him and called it "click bait."

"Actively in therapy": Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle opens up about the aftermath of season 8

In light of the recent events that aired on the Bravo show, Kyle Viljoen from Below Deck Mediterranean recently took to social media to address a few things.

The season 8 cast member started the Instagram post by saying he was still living his life "day to day." He noted that he finds it challenging to be happy and hopeful. He added that he's had to go through "so much anguish, pain, horror, despair, rejection, loneliness, testing times, financial strain, mental deterioration, body dysmorphia, and more."

He called the current season "incredibly painful" to watch and relive and noted that for months, he had to drag himself out of bed. Kyle reminded people that he was just as human as the rest of them and had very real emotions and a heart.

He called the haters out by stating that he didn't understand when it became okay to bash people for a "reaction" and reminded them that while he understands where they come from, he's the one who "physically" went through it.

"I'm actively in therapy to overcome what I had experienced in life and during the season until my medication then further placed me in ICU with a rare diagnosis called Steven Johnson Syndrome," he wrote.

The Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 cast member added that fans are going to see him go through more difficult situations during the latest installment and noted that he was "exhausted of it" as well.

Kyle called himself a realist and called being on reality TV a journey of seeing someone struggling in all aspects of their lives "just to make it through."

"You witness mental deterioration in the workplace and all I am hoping for is light to shed, the ability for this to be a teachable moment to look out for those around you and notice key factors in your loved ones," Kyle wrote.

The Bravo star asked for his chance to grow and asked the audience to grow with him on his journey as he navigates his path to mental healing. He briefly teased what fans can expect to see from him in the future, which includes podcasts, a wedding, and possibly a new career.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will return with a brand new episode next week on Monday on Bravo.