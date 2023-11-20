Where is Bobby Giancola now? Meet Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 contestant

Below Deck fans were introduced to Bobby Giancola in the very first season of its spinoff, Below Deck Mediterranean. During his two-season run on the show, Bobby had the opportunity to work under Captain Sandy and Captain Mark. He worked in the position of Deckhand in both his stints.

Bobby was known to be a Casanova on board, always on his game, trying his luck with the ladies. But this is also what got him fired when he was caught kissing a guest on charter.

A prominent Below Deck face he tried to win over was fellow Deckhand, Malia White. She rejected his advances in Season 2 and the duo even had a heated professional argument.

They were recently seen having a "run-in" with each other, building more curiosity among fans to understand what happened to Bobby Giancola after his exit from the show. He may have left yachting, but he still very much engages with yachts as a broker.

Where is Bobby Giancola from Below Deck Mediterranean now?

Bobby Giancola made his first television appearance on Season 1 of Below Deck Mediterranean and was a part of the crew until midway through Season 2. Bobby sailed the azure waters of Greece and Croatia aboard the yachts Ionian Princess and Sirocco.

After working as a Deckhand in both charter seasons, he was fired from his position due to a misdemeanor. Fans have been eager to know what he's been up to and whether he still keeps in touch with the alum.

The Below Deck Mediterranean Deckhand is currently working as a luxury yacht broker in Florida, at Denison Yachting. On the job, he equipped himself by developing skills in "surveys and yacht sales." He uses his expertise to make the process of purchasing a yacht a memorable experience.

Bobby seems to have found his calling in selling multi-million-dollar boats to the elite. He frequently uses his social media accounts as a platform for promotion. He also posts about his escapades with his friends and his puppy, Ruby.

Bobby, throughout his two seasons on the show, attempted to "woo" women, including Julia d'Albert Pusey and Malia White. They both chose not to pursue romantic connections with him. Malia White, at the time, was caught in a love triangle between Chef Adam and the Bosun Wes.

In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2, he also had a falling-out with Malia when she was announced as the Lead Deckhand, instead of him. A few charters later, he was caught crossing professional boundaries by engaging with a guest through kissing. His contract was terminated on an immediate basis, and he was asked to leave Sirocco and was handed a plane ticket home from Croatia.

Malia White and Bobby Giancola bumped into each other at the Tortuga Music Festival recently, and they both posted about the day on their Instagram feeds, seemingly enjoying each other's company. This indicates that things may have been resolved between the two.

Bobby Giancola of Below Deck Mediterranean has also kept in contact with crew members from other spinoffs of the franchise, including Kate Chastain, Kelley Johnson, and Colin Macy-O'Toole.

He also expressed that he would not consider making another appearance on the show and is content with his current role as a broker.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently in its eighth season, and the tension and drama are only building. Episode 9 will be available to stream on Bravo at 9 pm ET, on November 20.