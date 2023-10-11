Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White opens up about "devastating loss" as her brother passes away after battle with addiction

Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White shared heartbreaking news with her online community on Tuesday, October 10. She announced that her brother, Jayseph had passed away on October 5 after his "battle with addiction." She described his death as a "devastating loss" to her and her family and encouraged netizens struggling with addiction to get the help they need.

Malia penned a heartfelt note for her late brother and spoke about his passion for fishing and his generosity. She shared glimpses of her most cherished moments with Jay through pictures and stated that she would keep netizens informed about the date of his "celebration of life."

The Below Deck Med Bosun wrote:

"His death is a devastating loss for our family and his friends, but we are grateful for the time we had with him."

"This is not the outcome in this life he deserved" - Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White pens note as her brother passes away

The Below Deck Med audience was first introduced to Malia White in season 2 when she was featured as a deckhand. She became an overnight fan favorite owing to her candor, reliability, and ambitions. Malia then returned as the Bosun on seasons 5 and 6 of the show.

She took to Instagram on October 10 to share the news about the unfortunate passing of her brother, Jay, with her followers. Through her descriptive post, she gave her audience a glimpse into Jay's tough yet joyful life and offered resources to help anyone who may need them.

She also shared an Instagram story, in which she wrote, "F*ck Fentanyl," explaining that an overdose of the drug is what led to the demise of her brother.

"We adopted Jay at a young age and this is not the outcome in this life he deserved," Malia said on her story.

Malia White shares tragic news. (Images via Instagram/@maliakpwhite)

In her Instagram post, the Below Deck Med star recalled memories she shared with her brother, remembering him as someone who was "willing to help anyone at a moment's notice."

"Jay was happiest outdoors, especially with a fishing pole in his hand alongside a riverbank with his dog Aspen. To those who had the pleasure of knowing Jay, he was truly a kind soul," Malia captioned her post.

She also conveyed her heartache by candidly discussing his struggles with substance abuse.

Malia, in both her post and story, urged those dealing with similar struggles to seek professional help immediately and reassured them that they are "not alone." She urged individuals in need to reach out to the National Drug Helpline, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Institute on Drug Abuse, and other organizations.

The Below Deck Med favorite shared that she does not speak about her personal life often on social media, but wanted to shed light on the dangerous consequences of addiction. She hoped her honesty could help save someone's life.