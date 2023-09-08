Why did Lexi Wilson from Below Deck make her Instagram private?

Lexi Wilson was vastly painted as the villain on season 6 of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean. An air stewardess by occupation, Lexi quickly made an impact on the other contestants on the show after joining the cast early in the season. The season 6 reunion resulted in a range of other participants talking about her multiple altercations on the show.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star was initially said to have been involved in an altercation with Lloyd Spencer. She supposedly had an argument with Malia White and was accused of using a racial slut against chef Mathew Shia. While Wilson was not initially kicked off after her first outburst, Captain Sandy Yaw told her to “work on herself” as she eventually gave her the marching orders.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Lexi Wilson made her Instagram private after online hate

Lexi’s multiple altercations had led to fans believing that she might be fired from the show. However, that didn't happen even after her fight with Lloyd Spencer. Some Below Deck Mediterranean cast members revealed during the reunion that the fight was much worse than what was shown on the show. Showrunners were forced to step in, but Wilson was not initially kicked off because she managed to “reign it in” the first night.

However, she went on to have a number of other altercations with some other cast members. This includes Mathew and Malia, which led to surprise from viewers who claimed the show had previously kicked off other contestants for far less. Regardless, Lexi eventually apologized and claimed that she was having difficulties due to her father’s recent passing.

This resulted in Lexi sending out a polite but firm public service announcement to all her online detractors who continued posting negative comments on her Instagram. She called out the trolls who were using her page as a platform for their hurtful opinions.

Like many other Bravo reality stars, Lexi pointed out that she was being harassed for incidents that occurred over a year ago when the show was filmed. She made it unequivocally clear that she only wanted to see only "positive vibes" on her social media going forward.

Lexi also informed her followers that she would be taking a stricter stance against negativity. The Below Deck Mediterranean cast member warned that anyone who chose to be rude or disrespectful would be promptly blocked from her page.

Just a month ago, Lexi had criticized the Bravo network for not doing more to curb the daily influx of hateful messages she received. She singled out Bravo's official social media accounts for their lack of action in addressing online harassment.

Lexi Wilson's Instagram continues to stay private

The Below Deck Mediterranean star's Instagram account continues to stay private to this day, although online hate has all but subsided since her controversies, back in 2021. What’s more, as the online hate had circulated even before she was kicked off from the show, Lexi had to contend with social media comments on a regular basis. She had a few episodes where she did not have any fights or altercations with cast members.

However, this led to only a slight decrease in online hate. When another episode teaser showed her having another fight with a contestant, she was forced to deal with a lot of other online trolls. This led to her concluding that she needed to permanently make her social media accounts private.

Wilson’s Instagram profile continues to be private, with not a single post visible on her profile. Her tumultuous time on the show resulted in an early eviction. However, it also led to continuous online hatred that happened when the altercations were aired as part of the episodes.

While Lexi tried to explain to viewers that the episodes had been edited down to show her in a bad light, it did not lead to any real reduction in online trolling. Wilson simply seems to be more comfortable keeping her social media private, since her time on Below Deck Mediterranean.