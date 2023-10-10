"Kyle is the problem": Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 fans disappointed with the drama

Below Deck Mediterranean's second Stew for the season, Kyle Viljeon has been in the spotlight ever since he first featured on season 7 of the spinoff. Although he made a lasting impression on the audience, it was not a positive one. He has now returned to try and complete the charter season this time around in season 8 of the show.

Kyle arrived on board M/Y Mustique after charter one, his delay was due to immigration issues. Within minutes of him stepping onto the ship, Kyle began creating chaos between Chief Stew Tumi and current third Stew Natalya.

Fans of this wildly popular workplace saga were unhappy on hearing about his return, fully aware that heaps of drama was in store for them. His return has several fans enraged and took to social media to share their views about the same.

"Kyle is a snake" - Fans react to the second Stew's behavior on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 is only three episodes in, and one returning crew member has already instigated viewers.

Fans of the show remember Kyle Viljeon as the one who broke several friendships in season 7. He also injured his ankle in the last season. He had a minor sprain, due to which he was assigned to work in the laundry room since he could sit, but instead, he chose to sleep for the majority of the charter while his team was working overtime. He was let go when he was caught getting friendly with a guest.

Fans were not happy to hear about his return to season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Although his arrival was delayed and he has been part of only one episode so far, fans saw him make it his mission to raise tensions and fuel feuds in the team.

Before he stepped on, he had filled Tumi in on all the issues he had with Natalya, which made Tumi welcome her with hostile energy when she arrived.

Fans were not shocked at how easily the entire interior team crumbled because of him. He had already caused an altercation between Natalya and Tumi and seemed like he was pro-Tumi when he warned her about Natalya. Tumi even picked him to be her second Stew.

However, after Tumi and Natalya's heated argument, the latter discussed the fight with all the crew members, including Kyle. During their conversation, Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle agreed with her opinion and spoke ill of his confidante, Tumi.

This outraged fans on Twitter, who recalled the messy dynamic he shared with Natalya last season; and they were furious that he was now betraying Tumi as well.

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean showed Chef Jack facing a kitchen crisis, which was then followed by another issue when Kyle gave him the wrong instructions. When an order went out incorrectly, Kyle allowed Tumi to take the blame, even though he was at fault.

But he didn't stop there; he narrated the whole incident to Natalya and noted that Tumi said that Jack was "too bad" behind his back. Natalya, naturally relayed this information back to Jack, who confronted Tumi, impacting the relationship between the Chief and the Chef.

Ardent viewers of Below Deck Mediterranean have been taking to social media to slam Kyle for wreaking havoc since his reintroduction. They expressed how he was the catalyst for many of the issues on board and said that he was to blame for the drama.

Now with the entire crew on the boat, the drama has only just begun. The same is set to escalate, with an alleged record number of firings this season as compared to the entire franchise.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 4 is set to release on October 16 on Bravo, at 9 pm ET.