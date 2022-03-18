Who is Tumi Mhlongo? Below Deck Down Under star aspires to be in real estate

Peacock’s latest show, Below Deck Down Under, premiered on March 17. One of the stews on the brand-new yacht drama is Tumi Mhlongo, who is set to face the camera amidst the seas for the first time. The young and enthusiastic stew was a passionate tablescape artist before joining her yacht career.

Tablescape is the practice of making tables look presentable and attractive by a thoughtful arrangement of matching plates, bowls, etc., and items such as napkins, flowers, and candles that depict a decorative effect.

The show is also set to star Chef Ryan McKeown and Bosun Jamie Sayed in the crew as newcomers. Moreover, stew Magda Ziomek along with deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Ben Crawley are set to appear on Below Deck Down Under.

The real estate dream of Tumi Mhlongo from Below Deck Down Under

Although Tumi is vehemently working as a stew on yachts, she aspires to go into the real estate business and give the career her best. According to NBCU, the real estate enthusiast has a knack for interior design as well and is presently pushing the legal framework to obtain a license to set an impetus for her specific interests.

The South African native had started working in hospitality prior to joining the yachting industry. It was during the 2019 pandemic that she started displaying her tablescape talent on her Instagram.

However, it has been over a year since she stepped into the shoes of a yachty and till now Tumi has worked on two vessels.

The capricorn girl deeply confides in her grandmother. For most of Tumi’s life decisions, her grandma has been the guiding light she always followed. In a recent post on Instagram, Mhlongo expressed her sorrow towards the passing away of her beloved grandmother and stated that she would forever continue to feel her presence by her spirit.

Belonging to South Africa, Tumi shares deep concerns for her community and the desire to eradicate racism worldwide.

For leisure, the yachty enjoys hanging out with friends and family. She also loves to dine at new restaurants and meet new people.

Below Deck Down Under will air for six weeks in its first season.

Edited by Sabika