'Below Deck': Where are fired yachties Elizabeth Frankini and Shane Coopersmith now?

Hit series Below Deck will be premiering on Monday, October 25 on Bravo. In the new Season 9, many familiar faces will be missing, including Elizabeth Frankini and Shane Coopersmith.

The two yachties were fired from Below Deck last season for their misconduct and weren't cast again. A lot has changed in their lives since Season 8. Read on to find out more.

Where is Elizabeth Frankini now?

Elizabeth Frankini was displeased when she was fired from Below Deck, but soon found new opportunities thanks to her TV fame.

Elizabeth landed herself in a lot of trouble on the show. She broke many charter rules such as sleeping in an unoccupied guest cabin. Frankini also focused her energy into a relationship with crew member James Hough. This made the experience very uncomfortable for crew members.

Captain Lee had to fire her because Chief Stew, Francesca Rubi, couldn't work with Frankini anymore. Elizabeth spoke poorly about her co-stars after the show and claimed to have been mistreated.

Frankini is now a social media influencer. Her calendar includes lots of sponsored vacations by brands. She has also partnered with a face mask brand and modeled for clothing brands.

After getting fired from Below Deck, she filmed the dramatic short, They Prefer Richards. Frankini is busy traveling the world and picking up new hobbies, like playing the handpan.

Where is Shane Coopersmith now?

Shane Coopersmith continues to be an activist after getting fired from Below Deck. He raises environmental and sustainability awareness.

Shane invited trouble into the series because he was too relaxed for the fast-paced job. While crew mates Eddie, Izzy, and James worked hard, Shane was often seen relaxing, and even got caught taking naps during his workday.

Coopersmith crossed his limits when he slept through an alarm he had set for an early shift on the ship.

Ever since Shane left the yacht, he has kept busy with his girlfriend and activism. When Coopersmith had to leave the show, he said:

"I'm getting picked up by my girlfriend, and I'm heading straight to the closest beach. Overall, I'm chalking it up as a success, and I would say I'm proud of myself — except for oversleeping and the laz and the fenders... and docking."

Shane's goal has always been sustainability and he uses his platform to spread the message.

What will happen on Below Deck Season 9?

For the first time, Captain Lee won't be showcased for the season premiere of Below Deck. Captain Sean Meagher replaces Captain Lee for a while on Season 9. Eddie Lucas gets promoted to first officer.

Chief stewardess Heather faces a challenge when one of her stewards doesn't work efficiently. Heather takes up extra work to maintain the crew's five-star service.

After an abrupt end to season 8, chef Rachel tries to build bridges with Eddie. Fans can also expect some romances to blossom through the course of the season.

Below Deck season 9 starts on Monday, October 25, at 9pm on Bravo.

Edited by Prem Deshpande