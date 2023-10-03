Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 2: Recap and more details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean has the crew cruising around the azure waters of the Italian Riviera in its eighth installment. The sneak peek promised firings, power struggles, and high-intensity drama. With only two episodes released, the squad found themselves hanging on to any hope to make it through their first charter, three yachties down.

Chief Stew Tumi and Stew Kyle were delayed because of their travel arrangements, and Bosun Ruan was left behind at the dock after Captain Sandy discovered he had forged documents.

The charter resumed in the second episode, which premiered on October 2 and featured their first night out. In the episode, the audience saw Chef Jack struggle to cook eggs but serve a six-course meal, Luka receives a promotion, Natalya and Luka flirt, and Natalya and Tumi quarrel right when Tumi arrives. They also bid farewell to the temp Stew Brooke.

Below Deck Mediterranean: Flirts, fights, and catching flights

Below Deck Mediterranean 8 features the franchise's veteran, Captain Sandy, with some familiar, some new, and some very green crew. Her friend, Dr. Kian, was the primary guest of the first charter onboard M/Y MUSTIQUE this season. Operating without a few members had thrown the team a tough task, which continued into the second episode too.

On the final day of the charter, the chef was requested to whip up two types of eggs: over easy and over medium. Confused and frustrated by the Americans' breakfast preferences, Jack struggled in the galley but presented a rich meal to the guests.

Following this, the guests were dropped off at the shore to explore Portofino's quaint island because they were getting seasick. They then returned to the superyacht and got straight to the toys, living it up on the Italian Riviera. Captain Sandy praised the deck team for their quick-thinking and efficient work.

A line got caught in the yacht's propellor, and Lara undertook the dangerous job of swimming under it to untangle it without informing Luka. Below Deck Mediterranean's Luka had impressed Captain Sandy, as he maintained a calm demeanor when he was thrown head-first into leading a fairly green, understaffed team through a tough challenge.

Captain Jason from Below Deck Down Under sent Luka to Captain Sandy with glowing recommendations. Keeping his brilliant performance in mind, she called Luka and officially appointed him as a Bosun. The Below Deck Mediterranean Captain also received the relieving news that a new deckhand would join the crew.

Chef Jack created an elegant meal with six courses to showcase his journey in the industry, which the guests applauded. Simultaneously, the Below Deck Mediterranean interior team prepared for an EDM party. Temporary Stew Brooke tried her hand at service for the first time, mixing up the wine orders of the guests; fortunately, they didn't notice it, and the party was a roaring success.

After the departure of the guests, Sandy gathered the group for their tip meeting, in which Kian left them $20,000, amounting to $1,818 per member.

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew then headed out to unwind and dance the night away in Genoa. Natalya had been attracted to Luka and mentioned in her confessional that she was in an open relationship with her boyfriend. The two were seen flirting throughout the night. With both having expressed their interest in each other, the first boatmance of the season could be brewing.

Since Tumi was to arrive by the next charter, Natalya would have to give up her temporary Chief Stew position that she was excelling at, given the circumstances. The thought visibly stressed her out.

Tumi arrived on the boat the following day. The interior had been organized and made squeaky clean by Natalya to create a good first impression. However, Tumi had spoken with Kyle before onboarding, and owing to his history of arguments with Natalya, he asked Tumi to be cautious.

Below Deck Mediterranean Chief Stew Tumi took Kyle's advice seriously. Although she interacted with politeness when she first stepped foot onto the boat, when Natalya was giving her a tour, she came raining down on her parade. Tumi complained about the work done by the team, calling it a "sh*t show," and then got into a dispute with Natalya, who tried defending her stance.

Finally, Brooke said goodbye to the ship, thankful for her short-lived yet memorable experience, and caught a flight back home. Although only present for one charter, she showed potential for growth and willingness to learn, which was appreciated.

The drama will only escalate from here with the introduction of Tumi and the expected arrival of Kyle mid-season. Below Deck Mediterranean, season 8, episode 3, will be released on October 9 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.