Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 — The whirlwind premiere instantly thrust viewers into a riveting controversy. Bosun Ruan Irving faced intense scrutiny as maritime authorities questioned the authenticity of his certification documents. Airing on September 25, against the stunning Italian Riviera backdrop, the maiden episode took a dramatic turn as Ruan's Yacht Masters certificate was labeled 'not originals.' Captain Sandy Yawn promptly enforced maritime law, leading to Ruan's swift removal from the vessel.

As this unprecedented event unfolded, Ruan Irving refused to stay in the shadows. Instead, he took the spotlight on Instagram, offering a backstage pass to his perspective and shedding light on the scandal of the forged credential documents that's left Below Deck Mediterranean fans around the world captivated. Delving deep into the heart of the drama, we embark on a journey to understand Ruan Irving's unique viewpoint on the controversy that's set this season on fire.

Ruan Irving clarifies his Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 exit

Ruan had previously addressed his early departure from Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 on Instagram, but his response left many questions unanswered. In a recent Instagram post, he engaged with a follower, offering some insights into the situation:

Ruan reacts to trolls commenting about his fake documents (Image via @ru_dawggg/Instagram)

Ruan Irving's Instagram insights

On September 28, Ruan took to Instagram to provide more details about the incident involving the forged credential documents that occurred in the season's first episode. Additionally, he addressed various other minor misunderstandings that had become the subject of gossip. For instance, he explained why he had kept his sunglasses on while conversing with Captain Sandy Yawn, clarifying that his intent wasn't to be rude but rather that he had simply forgotten about them due to nerves and distractions.

Ruan's decision to carry photocopies

Ruan elaborated on the circumstances surrounding his decision to bring photocopies instead of the original documents during filming. He revealed that his original documents were securely stored in South Africa and that he had been unaware of the need for the originals during the shoot, leading to the use of photocopies—an unwitting choice that eventually triggered the unfolding scandal.

In a shocking twist, he admitted to being the victim of a scam during the acquisition of his Yacht Masters certificate in Monaco, exposing it as fraudulent when a barcode scan connected it to someone else's name and photo. This revelation cast further doubt on the authenticity of his qualifications, intensifying the controversy surrounding his exit from the show.

A personal tragedy

Contrary to speculation, Ruan clarified that his decision to leave the show was not related to the certificate scandal. Instead, he cited a personal tragedy as the reason for his departure – attending his best friend's brother's funeral. In his Instagram post, Ruan vehemently denied faking a death to exit the show, emphasizing that such a matter should never be taken lightly.

Ruan Irving's controversial exit from Below Deck Mediterranean season 8

The core of the controversy revolved around Ruan's documentation, particularly his Yacht Masters certificate, which appeared to be forged. Captain Sandy, with years of experience in the yachting industry, discovered the discrepancies during a routine check. The certificate, a crucial requirement for his role, raised red flags when it was found to have a different photo attached to it, one that did not match Ruan's identity. This discovery cast serious doubt on the legitimacy of Ruan's qualifications and left the Captain with no option but to take immediate action.

Sandy Yawn's comment on Ruan's exit

Captain Sandy Yawn, the seasoned skipper of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, responded to Bosun Ruan Irving's document controversy with a blend of professionalism and concern. She expressed her dismay over the situation, highlighting the gravity of the matter and emphasizing the importance of original documents in the highly regulated yachting industry:

"This is major. This is like a whole different level. This is not OK. The entire vessel could be arrested because of one crew member."

Later on, Ruan placed a call to Sandy while still aboard the vessel, conveying his choice not to rejoin the yacht and continue his participation in the show.

Amidst the tempestuous seas of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, Bosun Ruan Irving's exit has left an enduring impact. His revelations on Instagram have cast a revealing light on the certification document scandal that rocked the show's premiere. As the saga unfolds, viewers are left on tenterhooks, eagerly anticipating the next twist in this gripping narrative.

With the Italian Riviera as its backdrop, this season promises to be an unforgettable voyage, one where the drama, both on and off the deck, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Don't miss the upcoming episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, airing every Monday at 9 pm EST on Bravo, as it navigates uncharted waters, filled with surprises at every turn.