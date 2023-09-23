Who is Leah Shafer? Meet Below Deck Med' Sandy Yawn’s fiancée as the couple gets engaged

Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy got engaged to her long-time partner, Leah Shafer, in a heartwarming proposal that recently captured the attention of fans. This delightful news marks a significant milestone in their relationship, which has been steadily growing since they first crossed paths in 2018.

Sandy Yawn, renowned for her appearances in reality television shows like Below Deck Mediterranean, and Leah Shafer, a talented gospel singer, have shared their journey of love with the world.

Their engagement culminates in a deep and enduring connection built over years of shared experiences and mutual admiration. Delving deeper into the life and background of Leah Shafer to get an intimate glimpse into who she is beyond her engagement to Bravo's no-nonsense boss-lady, Captain Sandy.

Below Deck Med Sandy's fiancé Leah Shafer - Her background and relationship with Captain Sandy

Leah Shafer, born on September 27, 1973, in Torrance, California, is a multifaceted individual with a rich background.

Leah and Captain Sandy Yawn's love story began in 2018 when they met through Facebook. In October 2019, they shared their relationship status with fans, embarking on a beautiful journey together. The couple even hosts the Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show, showing fans their shared life and love.

In her interview with Cheat Sheet, Sandy spilled:

"She sent me a nice message that said, 'I came across your show, congratulations, many blessings.’ It was like a spiritual connection in the beginning. She has a passion for inspiring through music and the youth. And broken people and so do I coming from the gospel industry. That's what brought us together."

Leah's family life has been marked by the loving presence of her parents, who share a strong and enduring marriage spanning over 40 years. Leah's close-knit family includes two younger brothers, Matthew and Justin Dale, with whom she shares a deep bond filled with love and playful teasing. Leah's most cherished role is that of a mother to her beautiful daughter, Lauren, affectionately known as Lolo.

Leah Shafer's past marriage and career

Before stepping into the spotlight with Captain Sandy, Leah was married to Ross Shafer, a motivational speaker, for two decades. The couple's enduring relationship was blessed with a daughter named Lauren Rae, who is now entering her 15th year.

Leah Shafer's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She has left an indelible mark as a gospel singer with her soulful voice and inspirational music. Her notable albums, including Her Other Life (2006), A Woman On Fire (2010), and You’re My Everything (2012), have garnered acclaim from fans and critics alike. She has also released several EPs and singles; visit her YouTube channel and website — leahraemusic.com, for more.

Beyond her musical endeavors, Leah is a successful entrepreneur, proudly owning SKIN BY LEAH. Her expertise in skincare and aesthetics reflects her commitment to helping others look and feel their best.

Leah's multifaceted career includes her role as a National Anthem Singer, where her powerful renditions have graced major sporting events, including the AFC Championship Games for the NFL.

Leah Shafer's social media presence and health struggles

Leah's Instagram handle, @leahraeofficial, boasts 37K followers and provides insights into her personal and professional life. Leah has faced health challenges, including undergoing a lumpectomy with Dr. Kayla Griffith.

Leah's recent media prominence primarily concerns her engagement to Captain Sandy Yawn. The romantic proposal received significant attention, thrusting Leah into the spotlight. Her journey from a talented gospel singer to the partner of a renowned TV personality has garnered public interest.

Leah's journey continues as she remains dedicated to her musical career. She is actively pursuing opportunities in the country music scene, building on her successes as a gospel singer. Leah's passion for writing and recording music remains undiminished. She has recently recorded four new releases for the mainstream music industry, collaborating with top songwriters to create music.

Conclusion

In conclusion, at 50 years old, Leah Shafer has a rich and diverse background, from her impressive career in gospel music to her entrepreneurial spirit and multifaceted talents. Her journey reflects resilience and passion, making her a figure worth knowing and celebrating, in addition to her bond with Sandy Yawn.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of Captain Sandy and Leah's life, don't miss the upcoming season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The show is set to air on September 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Tune in to catch all the exciting adventures and experiences as they continue to unfold on the pristine waters of the Italian Riviera.