Below Deck Down Under season 2 finale: Aftermath of Jaimee, Culver and Luka triangle

Below Deck Down Under season 2, Bravo's uber-popular reality TV show has been in the limelight for everything from its unconventional cast and gripping plot to its controversies. The whirlwind finale was particularly controversial, with unexpected twists and turns that left fans wondering about the current whereabouts of Jaimee Neale, Culver Bradbury, and Luka Brunton.

The new stewardess, Jaimee, started her voyage on Below Deck Down Under season 2 by stirring some serious drama from the moment she climbed aboard the yacht. She instantly became the epicenter of a love triangle between deckhand Culver Bradbury and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

While the turbulent affair continued to wreak havoc amidst the rocky sails of the Northern Sun throughout the season, it was the strong interception by Lead Deckhand Luka to this mix that thickened the plot and had the fans invested.

Below Deck Down Under season 2: Decoding the conflicting boatmances

Following incidents of attempted s**ual assault on Below Deck Down Under season 2, two crew members were fired from the Northern Sun. One of them was Laura Bileskane, a controversial stewardess, who was replaced by Jaimee Neala.

Jaimee is a 28-year-old who has joined the Below Deck Down Under crew in Cairns, Australia. Jaimee and Lead Deckhand Luka Brunton were attracted to each other from the moment she stepped on board.

However, their connection was complicated by Jaimee's involvement in the Culver-Tzarina triangle. When Jaimee agreed to date Culver, despite her apprehensions and his tick-box proposal, fans found a cringe-fest.

Their relationship was as tumultuous as can be, which propelled Jaimee's attraction towards Luka as they began bonding, spending more time together, clicking pictures, and flirting via DMs.

The closing episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 showed Culver failing to secure a season job with Below Deck Mediterranean for both him and "his girl," Jaimee. This topic had resurfaced several times during the episode, with Jaimee enquiring and even João being more concerned than Culver about the latter not having a plan B.

Captain Jason revealed a dinner surprise for the Below Deck Down Under season 2 crew and gave Jaimee a helmet as an accessory since she had accidentally damaged a guest's helmet earlier. But during the crew's Flames of the Forest outing, while Culver was busy trying to tell his ex-flame, Chef Tzarina, about how secure he is in this new relationship, his girlfriend, Jaimee, was busy twerk-seducing Luka.

Jaimee's dance for Luka left no doubt about her genuine attraction to him, a sentiment she reinforced by continually calling him "hot" as the night wore on. With their mutual desire palpable, Luka took the initiative to request a kiss, to which Jaimee eagerly agreed. Their passionate encounter unfolded, all while Harry watched from a distance.

As gossip circulated about Jaimee and Luka's intimacy, Jaimee initially denied remembering the incident but later confessed on camera. She rushed to Culver to confess, and after some initial reluctance, he forgave her with encouragement from his mother. They left the boat together after discussing it with the Captain.

Jaimee called herself "gutless" for not ending things, while Culver remained hopeful about their future. She explained why she left the boat with him:

“I can see how much Culver is hurting and I just feel really guilty, I think sometimes I’m just kind of gutless in giving up on something I should. I want him to feel better, so this is where we’re at.”

What happened to Jaimee, Culver, and Luka after the Below Deck Down Under season 2 finale?

Jaimee and Culver's post-finale road trip and break up

Post the Below Deck Down Under season 2 finale, Jaimee and Culver went on an adventure that took them across Australia, from campervan camping under the starlit Outback skies to exploring vibrant cityscapes. Jaimee's Instagram showcased their joy and shared experiences, but the status of their relationship, whether together or not, remained unconfirmed.

Rumors swirled about their potential breakup as fans noticed changes in their online interactions. Jaimee's removal of a photo of them together from her social media fueled speculation, leaving fans awaiting official confirmation from the Below Deck Down Under season 2 duo.

Jaimee's current whereabouts

Amidst the uncertainty, Jaimee was spotted with a new romantic interest, an Australian companion — Hayden Faulkner. Their joint adventures, including a romantic snowboarding trip to New Zealand, added to the intrigue as fans watched closely to see if this was a new chapter. But as of September 2023, Jaimee has deleted pictures with him.

Culver's relationship status

Culver's life post Below Deck Down Under season 2 has been eventful. When he appeared on WWHL this summer, he mentioned he was single, and there was playful flirting with Tzarina during the show.

However, his recent Instagram posts hint at a potential change in his dating status, with a photo from what seemed like a double date, though he didn't confirm anything. Currently, whether Culver is single or in a relationship remains uncertain.

Luka's life update

Luka is still with his long-term girlfriend, an OnlyFans entertainer named Lorena Peach. The couple first went public with their relationship via Instagram in early 2020 — way before the filming of Below Deck Down Under season 2.

Fans speculate that the two are in an open relationship because he fooled around with three female crew members in Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, premiering on September 25, 2023.

