"Rotten person": Below Deck Down Under fans unhappy to see Joao onboard

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes on Monday, August 14, 2023. In the latest episodes, the cast moved on from the unfortunate incidents and welcomed two new cast members on the show, Joao and Jaimee.

The cast also got acquainted with the new chartered guests, who were famous celebrities from the adult entertainment industry. While the crew was more than happy to have the new guests on board, the same cannot be said for the new cast member.

Joao, who fans may remember from his time on Below Deck Mediterranean along with Aesha Scott, didn't have the easiest time together, which is why she was a little reluctant about having him on the show. However, she wasn't the only one as the deck crew didn't like how different his leadership style was.

Fans react to Joao on board on Down Under (Image via Twitter/@oopsie19)

Fans took to social media to react to Joao replacing Luke Jones and they noted that he's a better person who understands consent. They wondered why they brought him back and called him a "rotten person."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans react to Joao joining the crew in episodes 8 and 9

Below Deck Down Under season 2 welcomed two new cast members on board in the latest episodes that aired on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The new stew was someone fans and the cast was unfamiliar with as she hadn't previously appeared in the Bravo franchise. However, some of the cast was more than familiar with Luke's replacement as he previously appeared in Below Deck Mediterranean.

Joao and Aesha both appeared in Mediterranean, during which, he was rude and condescending towards the current chief stew and made horrible comments about her on several occasions.

One time, he implied that Aesha dresses as a "pr*stitute" while on another occasion, he called her the name term after seeing how she was dancing with a man. This, along with Joao's other interactions with several cast members, including his behavior towards Hannah Ferrier, left a sour taste in fans' mouths.

Fans took to social media to react to Luke's appearance in Down Under and were not entirely happy with Joao being Luke's replacement. They noted that he hasn't "learned sh*t".

What happened in Below Deck Down Under's latest episodes

In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under, two new cast members joined the show. Joao from the franchise replaced Luke Jones after he was fired and appeared in the first episode of the night.

During the first episode, Joao joined the crew but two current cast members were already familiar with him and weren't his biggest fans.

While Aesha had worked with him in the past, Tzarina used to know him through a mutual friend and noted that he did not treat her well. However, after working with him for just a day, the deck crew wasn't a big fan either.

While the guests were at the beach, Joao pulled Culver and Harry out of service as he believed that they were having too much fun and not doing their job. He approached Aesha for advice, and told her that his leadership may be met with "rebellion."

While Aesha wondered if he may have changed, she later called him names during the group outing.

However, the chief stew wasn't the only cast member unhappy with him, the deck crew believed that he was "lazy" at his job and were unhappy that they would have to share their to with him.

However, as the cameras showed, Joao went above and beyond with making sure that everything was running smoothly and even cleaned up at night.

Culver specifically had a problem with Joao as he didn't like the closeness he and Trazine shared.

Below Deck Down Under will return next week with new episodes on Bravo.