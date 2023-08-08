Where is João Franco now? Below Deck alum's appearance teased in light of Luke Jones' termination in Below Deck Down Under season 2

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 6 and 7 were released, and many shocking things happened. The show's crew went out for a drink, but a few cast members appeared quite drunk when they returned. After Aesha Scott led Margot to her room, Luke was seen entering the room a few seconds later.

Luke got into Margot's bed naked. As a result of this incident, the show's producers took him out of the room, resulting in his termination from Below Deck Down Under. Luke wasn't the only cast member to be fired after this. Laura was also shown the exit due to her inappropriate behavior towards Adam.

Currently, two positions are open, and there is a good chance that an old cast member could return to the show. The synopsis for Below Deck Down Under season 2, episode 7, mentions the following:

"The crew reels and bands together in the wake of a serious event, Capt. Jason handles not one but two difficult matters between crew members; when a person on the deck team is forced to leave the boat, the hierarchy on the exterior gets a shakeup."

As per So Dramatic! Podcast's inside reporter, Below Deck Mediterranean star Joao Grant Franco and Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Gary King could join Below Deck Down Under soon. According to Screen Rant's March 2023 report, Joao Grant Franco is busy with his studies. In addition to working on his superyacht, he has also obtained a master's license.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 teased Joao Grant Franco's appearance in the promo for episode 8

Following his participation in season 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean, Franco made headlines during the show's season 4. Besides being involved in a love triangle, Franco's relationship with Hannah Ferrier ended poorly. As soon as the show's fourth season ended, he left.

Despite the feud and drama, other cast members highly praised his work ethic and performance. His Bravo description reads:

“João grew up in Zimbabwe in the midst of political strife and corruption, where surviving became a daily objective. Highly motivated to leave that life behind, João got a job doing day work for a boat captain, which began the rapid career trajectory that landed him as this season’s bosun of the Sirocco.”

“While his professional path has been gold star all the way, his personal path has not. This season will prove whether he has learned from his past mistakes and is ready to show to Sandy that he has what it takes to be the best bosun,” the description further read.

Even though the news is not confirmed yet, Below Deck Down Under teased his appearance in the promo for the upcoming episode after the two cast members were fired. The synopsis for episode 8 of Below Deck Down Under reads:

"The deck team gets a surprising new leader, which causes resentment to grow within the department; the interior struggles being one stew down; the chef and the chief stew get a blast from the past."

Episode 8 of Below Deck Down Under season 2, titled Great Expectations, will be released on Bravo next week.