Below deck down under season 2 episodes 8 and 9 release date, air time, and plot

Below Deck Down Under season 2, which premiered on July 17, 2023, has already aired seven episodes so far, all of which has been well-received by fans. The upcoming episodes of the show, i.e., episode 8 and 9, will be released on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The two new episodes are titled Great S**pectations and title Angel N*de Cake, respectively.

Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Luke Jones, Adam Kodra, Harry Van Vliet, Laura Bileskalne, Margot Sisson, Jason Chambers, and Aesha Scott are among the cast members. Laura and Luke were the two cast members that were fired in the previous episode of the show.

As for the synopsis of the show, Bravo mentions the following in their press release:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season."

It continues:

"Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy. Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being."

The upcoming two episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2 will see the entry of some new faces

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Down Under is going to be filled with drama, fun, possible connections, and even some feuds. There will be some surprising news for the cast members of the show in the eighth episode as a "new leader" will be introduced. This will be followed by a lengthy discussion about ways for growth.

Furthermore, a few cast members will face some struggles, especially since two cast members have already been fired. Among the details mentioned in the synopsis of the episode 8 of Below Deck Down Under season 2, it says:

"The deck team gets a surprising new leader, which causes resentment to grow within the department; the interior struggles being one stew down; the chef and the chief stew get a blast from the past."

Aside from this, episode 9, titled Angel N*de Cake, will also be released on this date. With some drama on the way, a hookup might result in some jealousy between the cast members during this episode. Additionally, the new cast member is going to make some “waves,” which might lead to some excitement in Below Deck Down Under season 2.

Moreover, the synopsis of Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 9 mentions the following:

"The deck team tries to recover after a mishap with the captain; a new stew joins the crew and instantly makes waves; the chef turns one of the guests into a work of art; during a night out, a hookup ignites jealousy."

Since Laura and Luke were fired in the previous episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 for their "inappropriate behavior, some new faces will appear in the upcoming episode.

Catch episodes 8 and 9 of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Bravo this Monday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show's brand new episode on Peacock.