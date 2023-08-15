"Messy, messy, messy": Below Deck Down Under fans slam Culver for kissing the new stew

Below Deck Down Under season 2 returned with two new episodes this week. In the latest episodes, the cast welcomed two new members after Luke and Laura were fired from the show due to inappropriate s*xual behavior towards certain cast members.

While Joao Franco, who replaced Luke joined the crew in the first episode, Jaimee, the new stew came in the following day. The male cast was immediately smitten by Jaimee, especially Culver, despite his ongoing showmance with Tzarina.

When Jaimee told the interior crew that she was attracted to Culver, Aesha told her about his relationship with "cheffy." While Jaimee initially seemed to respect it, Culver and Jaimee were seen kissing during the crew outing.

Fans took to social media to slam Culver for kissing Jaimee and called his actions "messy, messy, messy."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans react to Culver getting close to Jaimee

In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, the crew was joined by two new cast members in light of Luke and Laura being fired from the show. While Joao joined the show at the beginning of the first episode of the night, Jaimee, the new stew came much later.

However, as soon as she came, she impressed Aesha Scott with her resume and work ethic, and creative skills. Margot Sisson was worried that since Jaimee was more experienced than her and has more skills, it would take away her chance to shine.

She told the cameras that she has been in the industry for five years and her first boat was an adventure boat.

The deck crew was more than happy to welcome another cast member on board and Culver noted how gorgeous she was. Later Jaimee remarked that dating is fun on yachts and that she believes that she has a few options in the deck crew.

The female cast members were talking about the cast the following morning when Jaimee mentioned that she liked Culver but Aesha cautioned her. However, all caution seemed to be thrown out the window when Jaimee and Culver got drunk and made out.

The evening started with the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast members getting to know one another over dinner and Jaimee making a remark regarding his eating habits. She remarked that she could tell he loved food. The new cast member of Below Deck Down Under referred to him as a "man-machine" when he questioned her about how she could have known so quickly.

While dancing, Jaimee told Culver if he was aware that Tzarina had a crush on him. Culver told her that while he was aware, he was "all about" Jaimee. She added that she wanted to kiss him but was afraid to anger the chef. However, the two eventually ended up kissing while Tzarina was only a couple of feet away.

This is how the fans reacted:

The chef was really upset by the behavior and walked off. Fans took to social media to slam Culver for his behavior and called it "typical."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will air two new episodes next week on Bravo.