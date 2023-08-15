Why do fans think Jaimee Neale is "not a girl's girl"? Below Deck Down Under fans unhappy with new stew kissing Culver

On Monday, August 14, 2023, Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes. During the segment, the cast welcomed two new members on the boat, but neither of them got off on the right foot with the cast. While some cast members were already familiar with Joao Franco, who took over for Luke Jones, Jaimee Neale had a clean slate with the cast.

Aesha Scott and Margot Sisson were eagerly waiting for the new stew to join them after Laura Bileskalne was fired. While Jaimee impressed the crew with her skills and resume, her behavior left a sour taste in some of the cast member's mouths.

On her second day on the boat, Aesha and Trazina asked her how she got along with the rest of the cast. She expressed a liking towards Culver. Aesha immediately told her about Culver and "cheffy" (Trazina's) equation, and Jaimee noted that she would proceed cautiously.

However, Culver and Jaimee were dancing and kissing during a crew outing, which upset the chef and fans. After the episode, fans took to social media to express their views about Jaimee. They noted that she's not a "girls' girl," given that she made a move on the deckie despite knowing he was already involved with another female cast member.

Below Deck Down Under fans react to Jaimee Neale joining the season 2 cast

Below Deck Down Under season 2 saw two new yachties, Joao Franco and Jaimee Neale, join the crew in Monday's episodes. While some cast members already had preconceived notions about Joao, for Jaimee Neale, her acceptance depended entirely on how she treated the cast.

During the segment, Jaimee impressed the cast with her resume, skills, and experiences. However, she fell short in how she acted with some of the cast members.

While in conversation with Aesha and Trazina, she expressed her attraction toward Culver. The Below Deck Down Under cast members told her he was already involved with the chef. Jaimee told the cameras she was uncomfortable expressing her liking towards Culver after that conversation since she didn't want to step on anyone's toes.

Later in the episode, the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast went out for drinks, and Culver and Jaimee bonded a little more. She told Culver that she was afraid of talking to him since Trazina has a crush on him, and he noted that he was aware.

She told him she would really like to kiss him and added that the only thing stopping the Below Deck Down Under newcomer was her not wanting trouble with Trazina. As the two danced, Culver told her he was "all about" her. The two kissed while "Cheffy" was only a couple of feet away.

Trazina noted they were over and expressed her sadness to Joao. In a preview of the upcoming episode, Trazina and Joao were seen talking about the incident where Trazina told him that she informed the Below Deck Down Under newbie that she liked Culver. The clip further teased Jaimee and Culver in the shower while the new stew stated off-camera that Trazina "will kill" her.

Fans took to social media to react to Jaimee Neale joining the crew and weren't entirely happy with how she acted.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with new episodes on Bravo.