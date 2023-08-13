Why did Gabriela Barragan leave Below Deck? Alum chimes in on Down Under's recent scandal 

Below Deck's recent controversy has left the fans and cast flabbergasted. In one of the latest episodes, cast members Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne's employment was terminated after they indulged in non-consensual behavior and attempted to violate their fellow cast members Margot Sisson and Adam Kodra, respectively.

Several cast members of the franchise have spoken up about the incident, including Laura, Captain Jason, Aesha Scott, Margot Sisson, Captain Lee, and more. Joining the list of Bravo stars to voice their opinions on the matter is Gabriela Barragan, who was last seen on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3.

She left the show in episode 9 after a few confrontations with some of her cast members, noting that being on the show was not helping her mental health issues.

"My jaw was on the floor": Below Deck alum Gabriela Barragan on Down Under's recent scandal

Below Deck Down Under season 2 recently aired two episodes that contained visuals of triggering nature. During Monday, August 7, 2023's episodes (6 & 7) two cast members were fired from the job after behaving horribly with some of the other cast members.

Gabriela Barragan, an alum of the franchise, recently spoke to US Weekly about how she felt about watching the attempted s*xual assault on television and noted that Bravo should have included a trigger warning for the segment.

"My jaw was on the floor. I wish Bravo put a trigger warning at the beginning of the episode."

She further praised the producers for stepping in and stopping the assault as well as Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott for taking the appropriate action.

The Below Deck alum further noted that she was impressed with the decision to air it as it happened and called out the inappropriate behaviors in the maritime industry.

"It's the perfect example of what would happen in a real setting on a yacht on or off the show. S*xual assault in the maritime industry happens all the time."

What happened in Below Deck Down Under season 2?

In the recent event of Below Deck Down Under season 2, the cast went out drinking one day. The chief stew, Aesha Scott noticed that Luke Jones was being too close to Margot Sisson and since both of them had been drinking heavily, decided to keep an eye on things.

Even back at the boat, she stayed with Margot until she fell asleep and left the room briefly. Coincidently, the boat experienced a sudden blackout. Luke Jones, the Bosun, took advantage of the blackout and entered Margot's room and got into her bed. The production team intervened and had him leave the passed-out stew's room.

The same night, Laura disregarded Adam's wishes of not wanting to get intimate with her and continued to push her luck while she was drunk. Despite his refusal, she continued to make her moves and ended up in his bed in an attempt to give him a massage. Once again, the production team intervened and removed Laura from the deckhand's room.

When Aesha Scott made Captain Jason aware of both of these incidents, he took prompt action and terminated their employment.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will air a brand new episode on Monday, August 14, on Bravo.