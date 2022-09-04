What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 9 air on Bravo? Plot and more details explored

The hit Bravo show, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is set to return with yet another dramatic episode on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. The franchise favorite will feature its crew members as they serve their new charter guests and engage in drama with each other as well as their guests. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what is in store for them this week.

The cast members include Captain Sandy Yawn and deckhead Mzi "Zee" Dempers from the previous season as well as new faces like Natasha Webb, Dave White, Raygan Tyler, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, Storm Smith, and Jason Gaskell.

What to expect from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 9?

Episode 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean will see some old issues being brought up, resolutions given, and new arguments beginning. As the crew members continue to serve guests, even more issues pop up, leading to further friction amongst the cast this season.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Natasha and Dave deal with the fallout from the Around the World dinner; the crew pulls together an over-the-top Olympic obstacle course for the guests; a special guest makes an appearance; Kyle transgresses with a charter guest."

Natasha and Dave have gotten into multiple conversations and arguments throughout the season. While the secret of the two previously "hooking up" before the season was revealed, the drama continued between the two co-stars until things got very ugly in last week's episode.

The Chief Stew had organized a wine pairing without the knowledge of the chef and only informed Dave right before dinner. Although the latter was frustrated, he went along with the plan. The situation quickly turned chaotic when he had to keep reheating food as only one server was available while Natasha was busy serving wine.

The two are set to talk out their differences this week. After Natasha received messages from her boyfriend that he didn't like her working with Dave, the Below Deck Mediterranean star will be seen clearing out the miscommunication between herself and Dave on this week's episode. Will she and Dave get back together or will they maintain a professional relationship? Only time will tell.

On this week's episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, the crew will have an interesting obstacle course for their guests. A special guest is set to appear, but their identity is currently unknown. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which guest will leave the audience stunned.

Throughout last week's episode, Kyle flirted with charter guest Frank Fay and revealed that the latter's smile was attractive. However, the former knew that it could endanger his job as crew members are not allowed to get intimate or interact with any guest on a personal level. It certainly looks like there is more to this situation as the episode preview teases the third stew getting even closer to the guest. Will boundaries be crossed? Tune in to find out.

Below Deck Mediterranean has always provided its viewers and loyal fans with plenty of gossip and drama since its debut in 2016. This season, however, has drawn criticism from fans for lacking a proper storyline, with the production being biased towards one story or cast member. Others have loved the show for maintaining its reputation as one of the most interesting Below Deck franchises.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode this Monday on Bravo.

