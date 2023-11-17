"Leah's in charge": Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy shares marriage updates

Earlier this year in September, Below Deck Mediterranean Captain Sandy Yawn announced her engagement to Leah Shafer after five years of dating, marking a new chapter in her life. This announcement sparked widespread interest, particularly regarding whether their wedding would be a part of the beloved Bravo series.

Sandy, known for her commanding presence on the high seas, has been contemplating marriage with Leah for years, waiting for the perfect moment. On November 15, in an interview with E! News, Sandy clearly stated,

"Leah's in charge…because I said I just can't do that."

The couple's relationship, a blend of personal affection and public interest, has led to speculation about their wedding plans. Will their special day be shared with the Below Deck Mediterranean fans? Keep reading to find out Captain Sandy’s statements.

Captain Sandy Yawn's wedding plans on

Below Deck Mediterranean

In a moment that captured the hearts of many, Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer took a significant step in their relationship by getting engaged. The beachside proposal, which occurred earlier in 2023, was a culmination of a five-year-long relationship.

Sandy, who has been a pivotal part of Below Deck Mediterranean since its inception, shared this joyous news, highlighting the depth of her bond with Leah. She talked about her beachside proposal moment to E! News,

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years…I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."

The question on everyone's mind is whether Sandy and Leah's wedding will be featured on Below Deck Mediterranean. Sandy has expressed a keen interest in including her fans in the celebration, acknowledging the role they have played in her journey on the show. However, the decision to broadcast their wedding on television rests largely with Leah.

This consideration reflects the couple's desire to balance their personal happiness with the expectations of a public audience.

Following the engagement, Sandy shared her emotional response, describing it as an experience that filled her heart beyond capacity. Her reflections offer a glimpse into the profound connection she shares with Leah. Sandy's openness about her feelings post-engagement sheds light on the significance of this relationship in her life, both personally and as a public figure.

Sandy said,

“My heart exploded! It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can't explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond."

Captain Sandy Yawn's professional life, particularly her role as a captain on Below Deck Mediterranean, has always been under public scrutiny. Her engagement and potential wedding plans have added another dimension to how she is perceived by the public.

While some have expressed immense support for her personal happiness, others have viewed this development through the lens of her on-screen persona, often critiqued for her leadership style.

Final thoughts

While Sandy has been the face of the couple in the public eye, Leah's role in their relationship and the decision-making process regarding their wedding is pivotal. Sandy has repeatedly emphasized that Leah is in charge of deciding whether their wedding will be a part of the show. This decision reflects the couple's mutual respect and understanding, as they navigate the intersection of their private life and public personas.

As the story of Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer continues to unfold, the world watches with interest. Their engagement earlier this year marked a significant moment in both their lives.