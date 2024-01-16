Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 15: Recap and more details explored

The ongoing Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 has been serving the drama it promises since its first episode in September 2023. The recent episode 15, which came out on January 15 on Bravo at 9 pm ET, saw the crew of Mustique go through some significant changes and gave insights into the upcoming finale.

Episode 15, titled Curb Your Stewsiasm, saw a change in the weather for the central plot. It saw the crew finding ways to entertain the stranded guests after the weather forbade them from sailing. The episode also marked the farewell of stew Lara from the show, who was taken to the doctors in episode 14 and promised Natalya Scudders' return for the final episode.

What happened in episode 15 of season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean?

The lead deckhand of Below Deck Mediterranean, Lara Du Preez, became famous after her short stint on the show, as she became an integral part of season 8's crew because of her sincerity towards the job and ability to carry out tasks. It was unfortunate to see her leave the show because of her sickness.

This episode of Below Deck Mediterranean started with the boat's radar capturing strong winds and bad weather, which made Captain Sandy drop their three-day sailing plans. The crew were now tasked with keeping their guests- Doctor Victor Awuor and his friends, entertained, as the ship was to remain in the docks for three days.

Chief Stew Tumi and Luka use Google to try to find things to do in Portofino but don't agree on anything. Portofino is a quintessential Italian town with plenty of beautiful sights and culture to enjoy that could've made the guests happy, but the crew couldn't find any.

This is when Captain Sandy had to take the reigns into her own hands. She devised a plan to take the guests on a tour of the docks. After their return, they still don't seem happy, which forces the crew to think of a more nuanced way to entertain them. Tumi comes up with inviting Italian dancers aboard, which everyone encourages.

At dinner, the Italian dancers show their sensual moves, turning Kyle on, followed by a fight between Jeff and Stephanie. The latter accuses Jeff of taking too long to get ready, and the former accuses Stephanie of gawking at the male dancer.

The guests seem entertained, but the crew must keep them entertained. So Lily makes them play some exciting games like 'Who's the Best Dressed?' where participants have to create their best costumes out of the things Lily gives them, and 'The Cereal Box Challenge' in which the participants have to pick up cereal boxes with their mouths without bending their knees.

Onset of the finale episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy mentioned Natalya after she saw the mess in the laundry room and remembered how well Nat used to keep it before she left the show following a conflict with stew Kyle Viljoen. Jack, Nat's best friend, is seen texting her when she informs him about her passing through Genoa.

Jack FaceTimes her the following day, asking her to join them for the season finale of Below Deck Mediterranean because of her proximity. She agrees, and they decide to keep her visit a surprise for the rest of the crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the three spin-offs of the Below Deck series that follows the ship's crew that cruises through the Mediterranean Sea. It sees its crew solve problems related to their guests and sailing. The next episode of Below Deck Mediterranean comes out on January 22 on Bravo.