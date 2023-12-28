Below Deck Mediterranean season 8: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the three spin-offs of the Below Deck series. After the sterling success of all the previous seasons, Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 is turning out as expected, with 13 episodes released and more on the way.

Below Deck Mediterranean follows the life of the crew aboard a superyacht that sails through the Mediterranean and sees them navigate through problems with sailing and guests.

It's only natural for the fans to be curious about the crew's personal lives because they have been associated with them for quite a while during the span of the show. Most crew members maintain a very updated Instagram that keeps the audience engaged and helps them remain relevant.

Instagram I'Ds of Below Deck Mediterranean crew members

1) Captain Sandy Yawn (@captainsandrayawn)

Captains are the most important part of a ship and the Below Deck series, as they are the regulators of the crew and the most accountable people on board.

Captain Sandy Yawn is a familiar face since fans saw her leading the ship in the previous seasons as well. Also, she has the largest Instagram following among all the members of the crew.

2) Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo (@tumimhlongo)

Tumi Mhlongo is a fresh contestant on Below Deck Mediterranean but not unfamiliar to the fans of the Below Deck series because she first appeared on Below Deck Down Under as a stew.

Her popularity with the Australian sails got her promoted to the position of chief stew, and her Instagram had a huge role to play in it.

3) Stew Kyle Viljoen (@kylethebold)

Kyle Viljoen is a repeat crew member from the previous season of Below Deck Mediterranean, he comes from South Africa and has a very updated Instagram account. His Instagram is evidence of his love for fashion, as he likes showing off his flamboyant outfits. He also posts about his new partner, Zachary.

4) Stew Natalya Scudder (@natalyascudder_)

Natalya started working as a yacht crew at the young age of 18. She is also a model for Playboy Australia, which contributes to her huge fanbase on Instagram. Natalya constantly posts pictures of her at the beach or wearing fashionable fits.

5) Stew Jessica Asai (@jessikaasai)

Jessica Asai is a fresh member of the Below Deck Mediterranean family. She hails from Hawaii and is an experienced crew member. She comes off as a social person because her Instagram has plenty of pictures of her enjoying herself with her friends.

6) Chef Jack Luby (@chefjackluby)

Chef Jack Luby hails from Liverpool, England, but is now based out of Bali. He is also the newest addition to the show. Like most chefs, his Instagram is full of dishes and videos of him cooking.

7) Bosun Ruan Irwing (@ru_dawggg)

Ruan Irwing hails from South Africa and has over 10 years of experience when it comes to the sailing industry, making him one of the most experienced people on the show. He is also a fresher on the show and likes traveling when he is not sailing.

8) Lead Deckhand Luka Brunton (@lukabrunton)

Luka Brunton was a fellow crew member of Tumi Mhlongo in Below Deck and Down Under. He was appointed a lead deckhand as a replacement for Adam Kodra after he was fired for misconduct. On his Instagram, Luka likes showcasing his travels and his love for watersports.

9) Deckhand Lara Du Preez (@dupreez.lara_)

Lara is also a fresh member on the deck and hails from South Africa, like some of her colleagues. Her Instagram is full of travel stories and her experiences on the deck.

10) Deckhand Haleigh Gormand (@captainhayhay)

Haleigh Gormand is also an experienced crew member with an experience of more than 10 years. On her Instagram, she is seen fishing, scuba diving, and strolling on pristine beaches.

11) Stew Lily Davison (@lilydavison)

Lily Davison was appointed a deckhand after Natalya Scudder's exit from the show. She is the newest member of the yacht. Her Instagram is full of pictures of her crew on the show and the coasts of the countries she travels to as a part of her job.

Below Deck Mediterranean's upcoming episode 14 will air on Bravo on January 8, 2024, at 9/8c. It will also be available to stream on Peacock with the rest of the episodes. The show's popularity has been on the rise after much talk about the backlash its crew faced.