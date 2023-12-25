Who is Kyle Viljoen? Below Deck Mediterranean contestant's whereabouts explored

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has frequently been embroiled in controversies on the Bravo Show. The 31-year-old reality TV star was born in South Africa and first appeared as a steward on Below Deck Mediterranean back in season 7 during the summer of 2022.

As Captain Sandy and other cast members from the show will confirm, Kyle has been somewhat of a repeat offender when it comes to brewing up trouble onboard the ship.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen, apart from being a stew on the show, has also worked as an actor, a recruitment officer, and a flight attendant in the past. He has three years of experience in the yacht industry under his belt and found himself the subject of attention after he declared being engaged to his boyfriend, Zachary K. Riley.

Kyle currently resides in New York, and according to FactyNews, his net worth is estimated to be around $700,000. He belongs to a reputed family and is the youngest child of his parents, Marius Viljoen and Berniece Viljoen. He attended Professional Yachtmaster Training as his secondary education after graduating from Spring Boys High School.

A look into Kyle Viljoen's many controversies on Below Deck Mediterranean

According to ScreenRant, Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen has often been described as one of the most toxic and repugnant elements of the show. In a business such as the yachting industry, which runs primarily on loyalty and trust, Kyle has been guilty of abusing the confidence reposed in him by Captain Sandy and other crew members time and again.

Kyle is a self-proclaimed drama queen and has an innate propensity to stir up drama and feuds between other cast mates. He was once dismissed from his duties after he landed himself in trouble that got him injured. His appearance on Season 7 of the show didn't do much to establish himself as a good guy, and yet he carried himself with some semblance of coherence.

It was only during season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean that Kyle's true colors came to the surface when he started building up conflict between Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo and began leaking his private conversations with the two of them.

Both Natalya and Tumi initially trusted him but had to change their tunes after he ended up betraying both of them. Natalya eventually stated that Kyle was a terrible human being, while Tumi was under the impression that Kyle wanted to usurp her Chief Steward's job.

Kyle has been repeatedly accused of lying to suit his interests and causing unnecessary rifts between the cast members. His conduct on the show has often caused the audience to roll their eyes in disgust.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen isn't a team player

Following his season 7 debacle, Kyle took a hiatus from social media. He was called back on board for season 8, and this led many to question Captain Sandy's decision to reinstate him.

Throughout the seasons, all of the cast members, including Kate Chastain, Maila White, Hanna Ferrier, Aesha Scott, and Eddie Lucas have proved their loyalty to Captain Sandy, but Kyle remains incorrigible. It doesn't seem like a far-fetched idea to believe that if things turn sour, Kyle wouldn't hesitate to even betray Captain Sandy.

Below Deck Mediterranean can be seen by tuning in to Bravo.