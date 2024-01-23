Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Everything we know so far

The finale episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 left fans excited and hopeful for season 9. With the perfect mix of familiar faces like Tumi Mholongo and Luka Brunton from Below Deck Down Under and fresh faces like Chef Jack, Lara Du Preez, and Max Salvador, season 8 delivered the signature mix of drama and entertainment. However, the good news for fans is that Bravo has officially confirmed the upcoming season 9.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 came to an end on January 22, 2024. The finale episode, titled Guess Who's Coming Over, had Natalya Scudder reappearing after her episode 9 exit, Luka Brunton showing his womanizer side, putting Jessica off, and Captain Sandy grateful for the earnings they made as a team this season. With season 9 on the horizon, fans can anticipate better charters, increased earnings, and, of course, more drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 renewal

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the three spin-offs of the Below Deck franchise, with Below Deck Down Under cruising in Australia and Below Deck Sailing Yacht cruising in various locations around the world.

The franchise's popularity is apparent in the several seasons of its shows. Fans could almost tell the show was going to be renewed for a new season because the previous season was at the center of pop culture.

Bravo announced the renewal of season 9 at BravoCon 2023, an event where casts from all the shows on the channel came together. It was held on November 5, 2023, in Las Vegas and held panels, live photo ops, exhibits, and more.

As of now, apart from the confirmation announcement, no further details are available about the upcoming season. Given that season 8 of the show only wrapped its course on January 22, 2024, season 9 isn't expected sooner than the summer of 2024.

The confirmation wasn't a surprise for the fans, considering the show's amazing ratings in its previous seasons. According to TVDeets, season 8 achieved an impressive viewership, with a high of 891,000 and a low of 735,000.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 potential release date, cast, and what to expect

Below Deck Mediterranean has always released its seasons in the summer, between May and September. Looking at its record, season 9 is also expected to release in the summer of 2024.

The show's eighth season saw the return of Natalya and her reconciliation with Kyle, which may hint towards the duo's return in the upcoming season.

The last episode also ended with the possibility of a love triangle between Natalya, Luka, and Jessica, as Luka was seen romancing both girls.

In a past episode, looking at the messy state of the laundry room, Captain Sandy said that it was better when Natalya was there to look after it, hinting towards her return.

Lily Davison is also expected to return because of the creative games she is often known to keep the guests distracted with when the rest of the crew scrambles to make arrangements.

There have been no complaints about Chef Jack's food so far. It has always saved the crew from the disappointments charters could've had from other areas of management. So, there's no reason for him not to return on deck. His friendship with Natalya can also help strengthen the plot in season 9 of the show.

The Below Deck franchise delves into the lives of the crew on luxury yachts and follows them as they navigate through problems related to sailing and managing their wealthy guests.