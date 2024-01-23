"Truly a pathetic mess": Below Deck Mediterranean fans note Jessika has "no self respect"

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 aired its season finale on Monday, January 22, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the crew wrap up the final chartered guests who were stuck on dock due to weather conditions. While the crew successfully managed to entertain the guests and earn themselves a hefty tip, a storm was still brewing as Natayla Scudder prepared to make a return.

In the previous episode, fans saw Natayla text Luka and Jack as she told them about coming back and joining the cast during the final crew outing of the season.

Luka and Natyala were involved before she left the show mid-season and after her departure, Luka started "casually" seeing Jessika. Natayla's return caused tensions between the two of them as an intoxicated Jessika kissed another man. However, she ultimately spent the night with Luka, despite witnessing him and Natalya share a kiss.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and noted that they felt sorry for Jessika. One person, @deSir_e__ wrote on X:

"Jess you truly are a pathetic mess. No self respect whatsoever."

Episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean are available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.

"This is so sad": Below Deck Mediterranean fans slam Jessika during season 8 finale

In the season finale, the crew went out for dinner and drinks to celebrate the end of the charter season. However, the celebration soon turned sour as Natalya Scudder made a return.

The season 8 cast member left the Bravo show mid-season as it was impacting her mental health and spoke to Luka and Jack about coming back to see the cast. She told Luka via text message to tell his "girlfriend" that her "services" would no longer be required. The dig was towards Jessika, whom Luka had been sleeping with after Natalya's departure.

Luka and Jessika were at odds in the previous episodes as well due to him texting other women. While the two eventually made up, the male cast member continued with the behavior.

Kyle saw the Bravo star's phone and spoke to Lara about what he saw. Although he didn't want to tell Jessika, the stew overheard the conversation and called Luka a "wh*re." She announced that she was going to take revenge on the cast member.

When Natayla met with the crew at a nightclub, Luka diverted all his attention to her and called her "baby." This didn't sit well with an intoxicated Jessika who kissed a stranger, although it didn't bother Luka. Later on, Jess attacked Natalya as she told her to "stay away" from Luka.

The scenario made Below Deck Mediterranean season 8's Max "lose respect" for Luka and wanted to help Jess get revenge. He asked Lily, who he was involved with, if he could kiss the stew to help her. Despite her hesitation, the male cast member proceeded to do it.

Later at night, Luka started flirting with Jessika once again and it angered Lara, who called Jess out. She told her that she was throwing herself at someone who didn't want her and noted that she needed a "mental f*cking check."

Below Deck Mediterranean fans took to social media to slam Jessika for her behavior.

