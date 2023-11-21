Did Natalya Scudder leave Below Deck Mediterranean? Status as of Season 8 explained

Natalya Scudder, a stewardess on the popular reality TV show Below Deck Mediterranean, made a significant decision to leave the series in its eighth season. This departure, which occurred in Episode 9, aired on November 20, marked a notable moment in the season.

A significant factor in Natalya Scudder's decision to leave was her conflict with fellow crew member Kyle Viljoen. This tension, which was evident in several episodes, contributed to the uncomfortable atmosphere Scudder experienced.

Scudder, known for her role in the interior team of the luxury yacht featured in the show, cited discomfort in her working environment and concerns for her mental health as the primary reasons for her exit. This move came after a series of events and interactions with fellow crew members that led to a build up of tension, culminating in her decision to leave.

Natalya Scudder exits Below Deck Mediterranean in season 8: A detailed look

In the ninth episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, Natalya Scudder announced her decision to leave the yacht. This episode, which captured the attention of the show's audience, showed Scudder expressing her need to prioritize her well-being.

The episode depicted the day's events and Scudder's conversations with other crew members, providing viewers with insight into the factors that influenced her decision. Scudder's departure was primarily driven by her discomfort with the working environment on the yacht.

In her own words, she expressed a need to leave due to not feeling good in her environment. This statement was made during a conversation with Captain Sandy Yawn, where Scudder detailed her feelings and the impact of the work setting on her mental health.

"I just feels like Kyle's extremely fake and it's disappointing because I thought we were actually good friends…I don't want to be in a team where I don't feel valued and I don't feel appreciated and I feel like s--t," Scudder said.

Captain Sandy Yawn, known for her leadership on the yacht, responded to Scudder's decision with understanding and support. In her conversation with Scudder, Captain Sandy praised Scudder's work ethic and expressed her wish for Scudder to stay, but ultimately respected her decision to leave.

Following her departure from Below Deck Mediterranean, Natalya Scudder shared her thoughts on the decision. In her reflections, she expressed a sense of pride in how she handled the challenges during her time on the show. Scudder emphasized that she had pushed herself to her limits and felt it was the right time to step back.

"I don't like giving up but it's been such a s--t season for me…I came on already confused as f--k about my relationship, then I have to deal with the Tumi-nator, the confusion of feelings for Luka, then I have to deal with vile Kyle. I'm just ready to throw in the napkin at this point."

She also spoke about her plans to return to Australia, seeking the comfort of family and friends after the intense experience on the yacht. These statements provided a personal insight into Scudder's state of mind and her reasons for prioritizing her mental health over continuing on the Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck Mediterranean depicted various interactions between Scudder and Viljoen, some of which escalated into disagreements. These moments were key to understanding the dynamics on the yacht and the impact they had on Scudder's experience.

Captain Sandy addressed the issue of bullying, particularly in relation to the conflict between Scudder and Viljoen. She emphasized that such behavior was unacceptable and took steps to address the situation. Her actions and statements reinforced the show's commitment to a professional and supportive work environment, highlighting the responsibilities of leadership in managing Below Deck Mediterranean crew dynamics.