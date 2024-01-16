Why do Below Deck Mediterranean fans think "Luka is 100% f**k boy"?

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Luka Brunton made quite a splash in Monday’s episode of the Below Deck spin-off. During the segment, the cast welcomed their final chartered guests of the season but due to bad weather, were stuck at the dock all day long. As they were stuck, the cast tried their best to keep the guests entertained, but Luka’s mind was elsewhere.

Since they couldn't take the yacht out to see, the crew had to find innovative and unique ways to keep the party entertained. Throughout the episode, fans saw the cast struggling as the guests often complained about their experiences not being good enough.

While fans took to social media to chime in about the lack of effort from the cast's part, it wasn't the only thing that seemed to put the audience off.

During the segment, fans saw Jessika and Luka's relationship continue, however, he was also texting ex-cast member Natalya behind her back. This wasn't the first time that fans have pointed out Luka's behavior toward women as he was seen texting another woman last episode as well, which upset Jessika.

Moreover, the cast member was one of the guests on WWHL with Andy Cohen on the same day the episode aired, where he spoke about his relationship with Jessika.

Fans took to social media to slam Below Deck Luka for his behavior and called him a "f*ck boy." One person, @ArrestTrumpNow3 wrote on X:

"Luka is a 100% f**k boy."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans slam Luka in season 8

In the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, fans were unhappy with Luka's behavior towards Jessika. Their disappointment increased when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he further spoke about his relationships with the female cast members of the Bravo show.

During the episode, fans saw Below Deck Luka and Jessika sort out their fight from their previous episode, which was a result of Luka texting another woman. While the conflict was resolved, Luka didn't believe he did anything wrong since he and Jessika were not in a relationship.

Luka continued texting other women, and this time around, it was former Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 cast member Natalya Scudder. While exchanging texts, Natayla told Luka to "send nudes" and he expressed concern about what would happen if others found out that he was talking to her.

During his appearance on WWHL, Andy Cohen played a game called "Stew Would You Rather" with the cast member. During the segment, the talk show host asked him who he'd bring home to meet his parents, and he said "Not Jess."

When Andy asked him why not, he noted that there was no chemistry between the two.

Fans slammed the cast member for his answers and his behavior on the show.

