NBC's The Voice season 25 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, May 6, 2024. During the segment, the top 12 contestants performed live while fighting for their spot in the semi-final.

Nathan Chester closed the show with the last performance of the night. His rendition of (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher by Jackie Wilson made John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper get up and groove.

Dan+Shay were also on their feet throughout the performance. After it ended, the studio audience cheered as the coaches gave The Voice season 25 contestant a standing ovation.

"You sing amazingly, you perform amazingly"—John Legend praises Nathan Chester's performance in The Voice season 25 episode 16

In The Voice season 25 episode 16, John Legend's team member Nathan Chester, who the coach often refers to as the 'Throwback Singer' sang the famous Jackie Wilson song, (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.

The contestant was the last singer of the night and aced the performance, as was evident by the judges and the audience's reaction. Carson Daly asked John Legend's feedback, but the All of Me singer said that he couldn't speak since the audience was cheering so much. Saying how the audience loves Chester so much, his mentor said,

"I love the clarity of your vision. You knew who you wanted to be when you come to the show, you knew before you came to the show and I love your commitment. Every time you come out here, you give everything. You sing amazingly, you perform amazingly. I love working with you Nathan."

What else happened in The Voice season 25 episode 16?

The top 12 contestants made it to the top 12 after weeks of "Saves, Steals, Playoff Passes, and Eliminations," as per NBC Insider. Nathan Chester, Zoe Levert, Bryan Olesen from Team Legend, Madison Curbelo, Karen Waldrup, and Tae Kevis from Team Dan + Shay performed live in the recent episode.

Still in the race from Team Reba were Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon, and Team Chance consisted of Nadege, Serenity Arce, and Maddi Jane.

The episode started with Bryan Olesen, who sang Don't Stop Me Now by Queen. Reba McEntire called him a rock star, while Chance complimented his on-stage energy. John Legend, who is Olesen's The Voice mentor, said that the contestant was "ready to sell out arenas."

Up next was Tae Lewis, who sang 19 You + Me by Dan and Shay. The coaches liked the singer's performance. His mentors said that he "absolutely crushed it" and that it was one of his best performances on The Voice season 25.

Team Chance's first player, Maddi Jane, sang Happier than Ever by Billie Eilish, followed by Team Reba's L. Rodgers, who sang Up to the Mountain by Patty Griffin. Team Dan + Shay's Madison Curbelo sang Yesterday by the Beatles. John Legend said that she was one of his "favorite" contestants and called her performance "beautiful" and "tasteful."

Reba McEntire sent Asher HaVon, who sang I'll Make Love To You by Boyz II Men. Next up on The Voice season 25 episode 16, was Karen Waldrup, who sang I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack. Serenity Arce was up next with Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo, followed by Nadege with He Loves Me by Jill Scott.

The next performer of the night was Josh Sanders with Angels (Don't Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett, and the last person to perform was Nathan Chester with Higher & Higher by Jackie Wilson.

Tune in tomorrow, May 7, 2024, to see which contestants will make it to the Top 8 and continue their journey on The Voice season 25.