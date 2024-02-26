The Voice Season 25: Release timings for all regions

The American singing competition series The Voice has a long history of hunting talented singers from all over the US. Under the judges' mentorship, each participant enhances their singing abilities and competes with fellow candidates.

Following the previous seasons' format, The Voice season 25 will start with blind auditions in which each performing artist will try to impress the judges with their unique voice. If one of the judges or coaches is interested in including that contestant in their team, they have to push the button and turn their chair towards the participant.

For example, when multiple judges want one particular artist to work with them, they have to compete with each other. In the end, however, the auditioning singer is the one who decides which coach they will choose.

The Voice season 25 episode 1 will premiere exclusively on NBC on Monday, February 26, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The competition is fierce as Dan + Shay claim their double chair; alongside returning coaches Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Reba McEntire, they all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon."

The Voice season 25 release timings in different timezones

Following The Voice season 25 premiere on Monday, February 26, 2024, upcoming blind audition episodes 2 and 3 will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2024, and Monday, March 4, 2024, respectively.

All 25 episodes of the upcoming season will air from 8 to 10 p.m. EST every week on Monday and Tuesday. The newly released episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Here’s a compiled list of airing times across various time zones.

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 2 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 3 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 9 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Meet the Judges of The Voice Season 25

According to the February 23, 2024, NBC Insider article, the judges' panel for The Voice season 25 has been confirmed.

This season, coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper will be joined by Dan + Shay, who will be the first-ever duo judges on the show.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney started their music career in 2013. Since then, they have received various allocates, such as 46 RIAA certifications and three Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Their platinum-certified albums have produced country songs that have hit the top spots on Spotify charts globally.

Tequila, Speechless, and All to Myself are a few examples. Fans anticipate their new fourth album, Good Things. In a February 13, 2024, interview with NBC Insider, Mooney shared that he is fortunate to be a part of the judges panel and help new talent find their musical pathway through assisted training:

''It really is such a pleasure and reminds us how blessed we are to be in this position that we even have a shot at getting to do this show. It’s so much fun to be able to learn. We're genuinely fans of every single one these wonderful people, [and] just being able to be in this family."

The season 25 coach, Chance the Rapper, also shared how he feels being on the show once again after his debut in season 23:

"I wanted to be a Coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young Artists — especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process."

Don't forget to stream The Voice season 25 episode 1 on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on February 26, 2024.