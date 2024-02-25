The Voice season 25: Who are the coaches this year?

NBC’s hit reality TV show The Voice is making a comeback with a brand new season on Monday, February 26, 2024. Last season, coach Niall Horan’s contestant, Michael Huntley, was crowned the winner in December 2023. His victory marked the second consecutive trophy for Team Niall after they performed Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door in a duet during the finale.

Besides the One Direction alum, season 24 was led under the guidance of coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. The coaching panel has changed considerably for the upcoming season 25, which will premiere on NBC. The Voice UK is set to introduce its first-ever coaching duo.

Who are the coaches on The Voice season 25?

Chance the Rapper is returning as a full-time coach after remaining absent in season 24. Meanwhile, John Legend’s comeback will mark his ninth season on the coaching panel. Reba McEntire is also returning to fill the red chair for the second consecutive time.

In addition, the new season brings an exciting twist by introducing the first-ever joint coaches, Dan+ Shay, thereby promising a dynamic addition to the line-up. Sharing excitement about the development, the musical duo in a previous Instagram video addressed their fans:

“What’s up y’all? It’s Dan and Shay here. Hey, we are so excited, actually, we’ve never been so excited about anything in our entire lives than to announce we are the new coaches of season 25 of The Voice. Shay, are you pumped?”

His partner in crime on the singing reality TV show responded:

“I am absolutely fired up, Dan. Listen people have been asking, is it two chairs, is it one? It’s two chairs but one button. Season 25, Team Dan and Shay. Let’s go.”

Niall Horan, the One Direction alum who ended up winning the last season with contestant Huntley, has opted out of participating in season 25. The show's veteran coach, Gwen Stefani, is joining in his absence.

The Voice season 25 release date and time

The Voice season 25 will premiere exclusively on NBC on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 8/7c. After the premiere week, the singing reality TV show will begin dropping new episodes every Monday and Tuesday until the season’s finale. The release time will differ across different time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 2 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 3 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 9 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Where to watch The Voice season 25?

The primary broadcast of the show will happen on NBC, but viewers can opt for multiple ways to tune into the new season. A streaming platform that provides flexibility to fans is Peacock. There are two modes to watch season 25 on the site, as those with Peacock Premium Plus can have the show accessible to them both live and on demand.

Whereas, viewers with only an essential Peacock subscription will get the opportunity to watch the reality series on-demand only, which is a day after the original episodes air on television. Additionally, special features of the show are frequently made available to fans on the show’s official website and social media platforms.

The Voice will premiere on Monday, February 26, at 8 pm ET on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.