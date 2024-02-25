The Voice Season 25: Who are Dan+Shay? 5 facts about the new coaches

Hit reality talent show The Voice is returning for a landmark 25th season on February 26, 2024. While the last season was led by coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, the judging panel has undergone several changes for the upcoming season.

The premiere episode, set to air on Monday, exclusively on NBC, will welcome two new faces on the coaching panel. The Voice is introducing its first-ever coaching duo in season 25 with Dan + Shay joining the reality TV show. The panel also comprises returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire.

Ahead of The Voice season 25’s premiere, here’s a look at 5 interesting facts about Dan + Shay

1) Dan+ Shay’s hits Tequila and Speechless shot them to fame

Dan + Shay hustled to bag publishing deals in the initial stage of their career when they released their 2013 debut single 19 You + Me, which was followed by the release of their debut album Where It All Began. The Voice coaches emerged as fan favorites after the release of their megahits Tequila and Speechless.

Their collaboration with Justin Beiber on 10,000 Hours hit the top five spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and they managed to earn back-to-back Grammys and CMA Awards as a vocal duo. Dan + Shay have dropped five albums so far with the latest one, Bigger Houses, released in September 2023.

2) Dan + Shay are married

The Grammy-winning new coaches on The Voice have a catalogue of romantic songs in their discography, and many of their hits were reportedly inspired by their wives, including Glad You Exist and Speechless.

Dan has been married to Abby Law since May 2017. The marketing manager, who is a Chiefs fan, originally hails from Kansas City, but she met Dan in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013. The couple do not have children, but they are proud parents to four dogs namely, Joy, Chief, Ghost, and Macaroni.

Meanwhile, Shay married Hannah Billingsley, a former Miss Arkansas and host of the podcast Unexpected with Hannah Love in October 2017. The duo first began talking to each other over texts for several years before they finally met each other in March 2015. After dating for some time, the couple decided to tie the knot. They are now proud parents to three sons Asher, Ames, and Abram.

3) Dan + Shay almost broke up

In a YouTube video, titled The Drive, released in July 2023, Dan + Shay confirmed they nearly split as bandmates following a string of successes, which included a 2021 arena tour and three Grammy wins. The duo did not speak to each other for four months but reconciled in March 2022 to discuss the future of their band. In the video, Dan Smyers recalls:

“I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life. Came off the road, and I was like, 'Man, I f**king hate music. I’m ready to quit.'"

Shay Mooney added he could feel their “separation” as there happened to be little things between the duo that they didn’t talk about. Shay revealed their bickering was affecting everything, including their band, marriage, and personal life. They’ve since reconciled.

4) A decade of Dan + Shay

The country music duo celebrated 10 years since they first met with a post on Instagram, shared on December 7, 2022. Shay attended a party at Dan’s place, where the latter had a giant tent set up in his living room. The duo jammed all night, beginning their journey as a group together.

The musicians included several photos of them through the years to pay homage to their career and friendship in the post.

“We met exactly 10 years ago today (December 7, 2012) and our lives were forever changed. With your love + support, we’ve been able to accomplish so many incredible things that we’ve dreamed of since we were little kids. The one thing that has been a constant throughout our decade-long journey is our friendship.”

The Voice coaches also thanked fans for their constant support.

5) Dan + Shay’s Grammy awards

The Voice coaches won their first Grammy award in 2019 as the best country duo/group performance for their hit single Tequila. This was followed by another award in the same category for their 2020 smash hit, Speechless.

After winning two consecutive Grammys in a row, their nomination in the same category in 2021 came to them as a massive surprise. They were yet again named honorees in the best country duo section for 10,000 Hours, which was their collaboration with Justin Bieber.

The Voice season 25 will air every Monday and Tuesday from February 26 onwards, exclusively on NBC. Viewers with a Peacock subscription can watch the episodes on the platform the following day.