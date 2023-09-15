Dan and Shay announce 2024 Heartbreak On The Map Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

Dan and Shay have announced a new tour, titled Heartbreak On the Map. The tour is scheduled to be held from February 29, 2024, to April 13, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The duo's tour will support their newly released album, Bigger Houses.

The Always Gonna Be singers announced the new tour, featuring special performances by Ben Rector and Hailey Whithers, via a post on their official Instagram page on September 14, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from September 19, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering at the duo’s official website. General tickets will be available from September 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Dan and Shay building momentum for new album with tour

Dan and Shay released their newest album, Bigger Houses, on September 14, 2023. The duo announced the album's release on Instagram, expressing their gratitude to their crew and fans in a statement.

The Instagram statement read,

"To all of the songwriters, musicians, studio crew, and everyone who played a part in bringing these stories to life, thank you. It’s not lost on us that we have the great privilege of working in a town with the most talented and wonderful creators on the planet."

It continued,

"And most importantly, thank you to our fans. You are truly the reason we are still here and promise to never let that go unnoticed. We hope this album makes you proud and we can’t wait to see y’all on the road very, very soon."

The complete list of dates and venues for the Dan and Shay Heartbreak On the Map tour:

February 29, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Aren

March 1, 2024 – Charlottesville, Virginia, at John Paul Jones Arena

March 2, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 7, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX

March 8, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

March 9, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

March 14, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

March 15, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

March 16, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 20, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia, at Enmarket Arena

March 21, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

March 22, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

April 4, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

April 6, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center Omaha

April 7, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

April 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

April 12, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

April 13, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

More about Dan and Shay and their music career

Dan and Shay were started by Dan Symers and Shay Mooney in 2013 and the duo released their platinum certified debut studio album, Where It All Began, on April 1, 2014. The album was a significant chart breakthrough and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of their debut album, the duo released their second studio album, Obsessed, on June 3, 2016. The album was less successful than their debut and only achieved gold certification in the US.

Dan and Shay had their last major album success with their third studio album, Dan + Shay, which was released on June 22, 2018. The album received a multi-platinum certification in the US.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning duo has been in the music industry since 2013.