Why is Fletcher postponing her tour dates? Lyme disease symptoms and all you need to know as singer issues apology statement

Fletcher, who was set to tour across Europe and Oceania from October 7, 2023, to December 7, 2023, as part of her "Girl of My Dreams Tour," has been hospitalized for Lyme disease. Due to this, she has now decided to postpone the tour to 2024 to rest and recuperate on her doctor's recommendation.

Fletcher announced the postponement via a post on her official Instagram account, stating that she had been increasingly ill for the past years, which was recently confirmed to be Lyme disease.

“I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. For the last few months I’ve been receiving treatments, following doctor’s orders and doing my best to learn more about this invisible illness."

Fletcher went on to state that she was postponing her tour as she was currently not capable of performing in her current condition.

"Unfortunately, touring and singing every night just isn’t something my body is capable of in this moment and I want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that I know that I have in me and one that you deserve."

Tickets for the original Fletcher tour dates will be honored at the rescheduled dates, with complete information to be conveyed to ticketholders via direct emails in the coming days. Refunds will be available from the ticket vendors used to purchase them.

Fletcher opens up about her struggle with Lyme disease

In her statement, Fletcher elaborated on how the tick-borne disease has affected her over the years both physically and emotionally, stating:

"Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well. This has worn on my soul in a way that’s hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression"

According to the CDC, Lyme disease remains the most common vector-transmitted disease in the United States. Symptoms of the disease at its earliest stage can include headache, fever, chills, and, more noticeably, Erythema migrans (EM) rash.

If detected early, Lyme disease could be easily treated within weeks with antibiotics, with the most common form being the rash variety. However, if undetected, Lyme disease may develop into neurologic Lyme disease, with symptoms including severe, continuous headaches, stiffness, facial palsy, arrhythmia, and even meningitis or encephalitis.

Treatment in the more severe cases may require extensive intravenous antibiotic doses alongside other medicines to manage the syndrome. Neurologic Lyme disease can cause permanent nerve damage if left untreated and even prove fatal once it evolves into late-stage Lyme disease.

Fletcher's debut studio album was released in 2022

Born on March 19, 1994, Fletcher began exhibiting musical talents early in her life, starting vocal lessons at 5 before switching to playing volleyball in high school.

The singer started her professional music career with her self-released EP, Finding Fletcher, which was released on September 30, 2016. Soon after, she signed a record deal with Capitol Records.

The singer rose to prominence with her debut studio album, Girl of My Dreams, released on September 16, 2022. The album was a major chart breakthrough and peaked at number 9 on the Kiwi album chart and number 15 on the Flemish album chart.