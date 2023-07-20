How did Bella Hadid get Lyme disease? Health struggle explored amid Marc Kalman break up

Bella Hadid has recently ended her two-year relationship with art director boyfriend Marc Kalman. The breakup reportedly took place during spring earlier this year, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight. A source close to the couple revealed this information to the news outlet on Wednesday, July 19.

“They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things…Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it.”

Amidst the news of Bella Hadid's breakup with Marc Kalman, there are reports of her being diagnosed with Lyme disease. According to Page Six, the model has taken time off to focus on her treatment and has been receiving daily treatments for the past four months. However, the specific details regarding how Bella Hadid contracted Lyme disease remain unclear.

Bella Hadid has been suffering from chronic Lyme disease since 2012

The 26-year-old Bella Hadid has taken some time off to treat her Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in early 2023. In fact, for the last four months, she has constantly been receiving treatment and care at her Los Angeles home.

Earlier, it was reported that the model was in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse. However, Entertainment Tonight recently debunked that claim as a source close to Bella Hadid said that she was sober and has been so for the last nine months.

As per the source, the model decided to stop drinking one day, and she did. Back in March, Hadid celebrated her five months of sobriety from alcohol via her Instagram story.

While it is a mystery as to how Bella Hadid got Lyme disease, the tick-borne bacterial infection can easily spread and if left untreated for long can affect the joints, the heart, and even the nervous system. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called “erythema migrans.” It was the rash that helped Hadid detect the disease which was later followed by all the other symptoms stated above.

What’s interesting is this is not the first time Bella has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Earlier in 2012, she, her mother Yolanda, and her brother Anwar – all were affected by it. She spoke about it via a thread of Instagram stories about how she kept battling with the chronic “invisible disease.”

It is unclear whether or not Bella Hadid’s medical issues were one of the reasons behind her and Marc Kalman’s breakup, whom she publicly dated since 2021. Neither Bella nor Kalman has confirmed their split yet.

Previously, Bella Hadid has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression and shared via an Instagram post in November 2021, the caption of which read:

"I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself."

In an interview with Vogue in March 2022, she also talked about her struggles to cope with fame and constant comparison with her elder sister Gigi Hadid, who is also a model. At that time she said how she always felt insecure as people called her ugly in comparison to Gigi. She also confessed that’s how she ended up with so many issues, including body-image issues, eating disorders, social anxiety, and many more.

“I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, or was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my *ss off.”

Actively modeling since 2012 (aged 16), Bella Hadid has made over 30 appearances on international Vogue covers throughout her career. In 2022, the British Fashion Council named her the Model of the Year while in 2023, Time magazine declared her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The California native was signed by IMG Models in August 2014 and hasn’t looked back ever since. Her debut was via the New York Fashion Week. In 2017, she broke records by being the only model to have ever appeared on five Vogue September covers in a single year in five global editions of the magazine, including China, Spain, Brazil, Australia, and UAE.