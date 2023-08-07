Is Lyme disease curable? Treatment explored as Bella Hadid shares hospital photos amid painful recovery process

Bella Hadid has recently spoken about her health issues in an Instagram post. The model revealed in the latest post that she is completely healthy now after 100 days of battling Lyme, followed by treatment. Lyme disease is curable with a course of oral antibiotics for 2 to 4 weeks. However, in some cases, symptoms exist for more than six months, despite getting proper treatment.

Bella's latest Instagram post had pictures of her medical reports and the treatment that she was undergoing. Thanking her mother, Bella said:

"One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2:I wouldn't change anything for the world."

Bella Hadid also stated that anyone going through the same should stay strong and have faith.

"I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain."

What is Lyme disease? Symptoms and treatment explained

Lyme disease is an infection resulting from the bite of an infected tick and can lead to joint pain, as per Cleveland Clinic. The disease evolves through different stages that include early localized Lyme disease, early disseminated Lyme disease, and late Lyme disease.

The disease has certain symptoms which hint that an individual has been diagnosed with it. This includes red rash or skin lesion, fever, headache, stiff neck, body pain, joint pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

The general course of treatment with pills involves completing a course of 10 to 14 days. Another treatment that is often prescribed is intravenous antibiotics. An antibiotic called prophylaxis can also be used for combating the disease.

In case an individual finds a tick in his or her body, he or she can take a few steps for their removal. They can wear medical or normal gloves at first, and then, use a tweezer to remove the tick. After disposing of the tick, the final step is to wash the hands with soap and water.

Tick bites can be prevented by taking a few measures. Permethrin can be sprayed on top of the clothes and wearing long sleeve clothing can be helpful. Light-colored clothing should be worn to find ticks easily. A person should consider going for a shower after getting involved in some outdoor activity.

Bella Hadid has been struggling with Lyme disease since 2012

Back in 2012, Bella Hadid contracted Lyme disease, along with her brother Anwar and their mother Yolanda. In an interview with Elle, she addressed her battle with the disease, saying that she was raised in a family where three members were sick and this made her independent.

"My mom couldn't drive or get out of bed some days, so I took my brother to school with me, or I made lunch."

Bella Hadid said that she had a lot of guilt for being someone who could not understand what all of them were going through. In another interview with People, Yolanda said that there have been days when she could not sleep for more than a few hours and had a lot of pain.

Hadid posted a glimpse of her treatment for the autoimmune disease through Instagram in February 2021, sharing how she was hooked to an IV in the pictures. Bella also spoke to People in 2016 about the same and was in a relationship with The Weeknd at the time. She stated that The Weeknd was aware of the symptoms, and the next step that he needed to take.

Bella Hadid has been featured on the cover of Vogue over the years alongside several TV shows.