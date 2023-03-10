Why are people eating oranges in the shower on TikTok? Viral trend explained 

TikTokers have been eating oranges in the shower in a bizarre new trend that has gone viral online.

The trend went viral after TikTok user @au.stino shared a video of him explaining to his friends why eating the fruit in the shower worked for him on December 22, 2022. He claimed it was:

"Probably one of the most etheral things they can expreince on this planet."

The clip, which currently has over 2.3 million views and over 550k likes, was met with obvious skepticism, with many exclaiming that eating in the shower was not for them. However, there are some who have done it before, with one user commenting:

"I’ve been saying this for years! No one believes me."

The earliest claims of this viral trend were seen in a now-deleted Reddit thread from 2015, which described the act as a "feel good" experience. Soon, a sub-thread was created on the social news platform, titled ShowerOrange, where people experimented and shared photos of themselves eating oranges in the shower.

Following @au.stin's video, a user commented on his post with the inquiry:

"Okay you caught my attention. Can you explain this further?

In response, he made a video explaining its benefits, which has gained over 7.5 million views and 1.2 million likes till date. He started the video by stating that eating oranges in the shower eliminates any worry about making a mess. He included an in-video caption:

"Easy clean up and you can rip it open with no remorse."

He added that if one knows how to clean their shower properly, there is no issue of leaving food particles behind.

The TikToker then went on to explain how the smell of citrus is "linked to stress relief." He explained that the "heat and humidity" in the shower would enhance the taste and smell of oranges

According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, citrus fragrances are linked to improved immune function and depressive states. It states that the smell improves the "homeostatic balance" in one's body.

Reinforcing the idea, a user commented on how men in Iraq take oranges inside bath houses to eat.

Another user added:

Dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blanter explained that the essential oils in the peels are the secret behind the smell. She remarked:

"The shower humidity may grab the essential oils of the orange, especially released when peeling it, and circulate the smell around the especially small space of the shower."

Additionally, citric fruits are a great source of vitamin C, a nutrient that is frequently lacking in our diets, according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

However, dietician Alyssa Northrop cautions that a mindful experience is more important than eating and showering together. She emphasizes the focus on senses like taste, smell, and texture.

