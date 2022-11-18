Who is B Simone? Hilarious shower memes take over Twitter in wake of singer's bizarre revelation 

Singer and influencer B Simone recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after revealing her shower habits during a recent appearance on The Know For Sure Pod with co-host Megan Brooks.

Speaking to her co-hosts, the singer revealed that she does not shower every day and asked if the habit was “nasty”:

“I don’t shower every day. Is that nasty?”

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL B. Simone goes viral after revealing she doesn’t shower everyday: “If I shower Monday, the next shower is Wednesday or Thursday” B. Simone goes viral after revealing she doesn’t shower everyday: “If I shower Monday, the next shower is Wednesday or Thursday” https://t.co/DBn4c8yype

Simone went on to clarify that she does not go four days without a shower and explained that if she showers on Monday then she will take the next shower on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

As the singer’s confession went viral online, social media users responded to Simone’s shower habits with a barrage of hilarious memes. Simone left netizens further surprised after she went live on Instagram while showering in her washroom.

In the video, the singer can be seen reading comments from fans and responding with remarks like “washing my hair, already washed my body” and attempting to recall the last time she showered before recording the video.

Everything to know about B Simone

B Simone is a singer, actress and social media influencer. She was born on April 5, 1990, in Dallas, Texas. Her father is reportedly a pastor while her mother is a house-wife. She grew up with her sister Jordyn.

The 32-year-old auditioned for BET's The Search contest in 2012 and released her debut EP, Lost Soul, in 2014. That same year, Simone bagged the role of Aaliyah and was set to play the late singer in a film about her life.

The musician garnered further recognition after her appearance on the 2017 MTV series Wild ‘N Out before being cast on VH1's Girls Cruise alongside singers Lil Kim and Mya in 2019. B Simone is also the CEO of B.Simone Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand.

In addition to her debut EP, Simone has also written multiple songs like Wet Jewels, Million Dollar Freestyle, The Box Freestyle, Blueberry Rain, and Mixed Feelings, among others.

Simone has also established a career in comedy and headlined several shows to date. She was reportedly part of the Lit AF Tour and the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour. She even appeared as a guest on shows of other prominent comedians like Mike Epps.

As part of her career as a producer, Simone has contributed to films like Scheme Queens and the TV series You're My Boooyfriend. The performer has also managed to earn a significant following on social media.

She currently has six million followers on Instagram, over one million followers on Facebook and approximately 867K subscribers on YouTube.

Twitter reacts to B Simone’s comments on her shower habits

B Simone sparked memefest online after revealing her bizzare showering habit (Image via B Simone/Instagram)

B Simone recently made the news after revealing that she does not shower on a daily basis and takes intervals between Mondays and Wednesdays or Thursdays to shower.

The bizarre habit immediately went viral on social media, with several users taking to Twitter to react to Simone’s revelation with hilarious memes and funny comments:

Virgo’s New Groove! @WhitleyGrant13 @itsKARY_ I thought BSimone was joking when I was watching it but the silence in the room told me she was serious when she said she doesn’t shower everyday @itsKARY_ I thought BSimone was joking when I was watching it but the silence in the room told me she was serious when she said she doesn’t shower everyday https://t.co/olYqg2QhJm

P. @portianofaux So i was listening to a B. Simone podcast and she don’t wash. Ion like that. Well she said, if i wash Monday I’m more than likely i am not going to wash until Thursday & that is just…. So i was listening to a B. Simone podcast and she don’t wash. Ion like that. Well she said, if i wash Monday I’m more than likely i am not going to wash until Thursday & that is just….

MitoChonDria 🤸🏿‍♂️💫🌻 @loveKase24 So B Simone don’t take showers everyday? Why did the general public need to know? Who forced that out of her? Show yourselves! So B Simone don’t take showers everyday? Why did the general public need to know? Who forced that out of her? Show yourselves!

Lilly🧚🏾‍♀️🇬🇭 @LillyImaan B Simone don’t take showers everyday and we was supposed to take life advice from her? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… B Simone don’t take showers everyday and we was supposed to take life advice from her? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gNtzxCLy3C

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Simone will address the public response to her showering habit in the days to come. The singer has already gone live on Instagram to chat with fans while showering following the memefest online.

Poll : 0 votes