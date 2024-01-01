Where to watch The Voice Season 25? Streaming platforms explored

The Voice Season 25 is all set to premiere on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The premiere of The Voice Season 25 has been split into two nights, and the second episode will air on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

After the premiere, new episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday on NBC. Additionally, viewers can stream all episodes on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

The Voice Season 25 marks the special anniversary edition of the NBC show. While the previous season was coached by the likes of Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, NBC has hinted that the upcoming installment might feature the first-ever coaching duo in the form of Dan + Shay.

Coaches Reba McEntire and John Legend are expected to reprise their roles as the show's coaches.

What's the latest buzz about The Voice Season 25?

The Voice Season 25 is expected to be a grand affair on NBC. The upcoming season has already hinted at some major changes in the lineup of the show's coaches. Speaking of the opportunity to be a coach on the coveted show, newcomer Chance the Rapper told American Songwriter:

"I wanted to be a coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young artists, especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process."

Chance's connections with his participants in season 23 were adored by the fans. In season 24, he also made an appearance to mentor the Top 12 as they competed for the Top 5 positions in the live events round.

Coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani are leaving the show. Niall and Gina Miles won The Voice in their first coaching season. According to Hollywood Life, Niall will no longer be able to perform on the show because he is slated to go on his concert tour, The Show: Live on Tour, in February 2024.

Just as her husband Blake Shelton was quitting the program after 23 seasons, Gwen made a comeback as a coach in season 24. Since season seven, the singer has occasionally served as a coach from time to time on the show. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Gwen returned to her red chair at some point because she has been a coach for a total of seven seasons.

What happened in The Voice Season 24?

Bryce Leatherwood, the season 22 champion of The Voice, made a stunning debut on the first night of the finale by playing his song The Finger. After that, each of the five finalists sang two songs. The season winner Huntley sang Creed's Higher and Tom Odell's Another Love.

On the first night of The Voice season 24 finale, there were performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, AJR, Keith Urban, Tyla, and Dan+Shay. Jelly Roll was scheduled to play, but she called in sick and was unable to show up.

The coaches performed duets with their finalists on the second night. Knockin' on Heaven's Door was sung together by Niall Horan and Huntley. The festive rendition of the Christmas song Let It Snow was performed by Horan, Legend and Reba McEntire. The Top 12 vocalists finally came together for a collective rendition of Dua Lipa's Dance the Night before the finale ended.