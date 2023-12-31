Who are the Vikings-Packers announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North matchup in Week 17 of the 2023 season. The game with major playoff implications starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the Vikings-Packers game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Collinsworth will supply the color commentary for the Week 17 showdown in the final Sunday Night Football NFL game of 2023.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers injury report for NFL Week 17

Jordan Love will start for the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 of the 2023 season

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Theo Jackson (toe), Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Jaquelin Roy (ankle). The home team listed Jordan Addison (ankle), Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness) and Troy Dye (wrist) as questionable.

The Green Bay Packers have De'Vondre Campbell (neck), Luke Musgrave (kidney), Luke Tenuta (ankle), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) as doubtful. The road team has Robert Rochell (neck), Darnell Savage (shoulder), T.J. Slaton (knee/foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) as questionable.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Week 17 NFL game will air on NBC. Fans in Minnesota can watch the game live on the local channel KARE NBC 11, while those in Green Bay can catch the game on NBC 26 (WGBA-TV).

The Vikings-Packers contest on Sunday night can also be streamed live on Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Peacock

