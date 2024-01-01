The Voice Season 25: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Voice season 25, since its inception, has redefined the landscape of televised singing competitions, consistently showcasing a diverse array of vocal talents. As per NBC’s official press release, this landmark season is set to premiere on February 26, 2024, at 8/7c.

With a mix of returning coaches and the introduction of the first-ever coaching duo, Season 25 is poised to offer a fresh yet familiar experience to its global fan base. The anticipation for this season is heightened by the show's proven track record of discovering and nurturing musical talent.

The Voice season 25 is set to bring new talent to the stage in 2024

Release date and time

The Voice season 25 is set to make its debut on NBC on February 26, 2024. The show will air at 8/7c, continuing its tradition of prime-time entertainment. Following the premiere, the show will maintain its regular schedule, airing episodes every Monday and Tuesday. Here’s a compiled list of local airing times across various time zones.

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Monday, February 26, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 2 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 3 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 9 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 am, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Where to watch?

Fans have multiple options for tuning into The Voice season 25. The primary broadcast will be on NBC, with episodes airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c. For those who prefer the flexibility of streaming, Peacock offers next-day access to episodes.

Furthermore, highlights and special features from the show are frequently available on the official The Voice website and its social media channels.

What to expect

The Voice season 25 retains the core elements that have made the show a household name. From the initial blind auditions to the intense battle rounds, viewers can look forward to the familiar format that has consistently delivered thrilling musical battles and heartwarming moments.

This season also promises to maintain the high production values and engaging stage performances that have been a hallmark of the show.

Cast dynamics

The Voice season 25's coaching panel features a blend of familiar faces and groundbreaking new additions. Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper return to their red chairs, bringing with them a wealth of experience and musical expertise. The season is particularly notable for introducing Dan + Shay as the first coaching duo in the show's history.

The new dynamic is expected to provide a new viewpoint on the coaching process as well as an intriguing twist to the competition. The departures of Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani represent a big shift in the coaching staff, clearing the way for fresh relationships and coaching methods.

With a lineup of seasoned and new coaches, The Voice season 25 is set to deliver another season of exceptional talent and memorable performances. Stay tuned and mark your calendars for February 26, 2024.