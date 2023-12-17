Who are the Final 5 in The Voice season 24? Prize money and more details

The stage is set for one of the grandest events of the year as The Voice season 24 is set to premiere its finale episode. The Voice season 24 finale will be a two-part affair with Night 1 airing on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 PM ET on NBC and Night 2 premiering on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 PM ET on NBC.

The five finalists, including Jacquie Roar, Mara Justine, Ruby Leigh, Huntley, and Lila Forde are ready to dive into the quest to win the $100,000 cash prize.

But that's not all as The Voice season 24 finale is expected to bring a star-studded night to boot. The first night will comprise the finalists delivering a final performance to secure American votes on the show, along with season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood signing his popular track The Finger.

The results will be announced live on television on the second night, which will also feature highly sought-after performers including Tyla, AJR, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Dan+Shay. All the coaches from The Voice season 24 including Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend, will perform duets with their finalists as well.

The Voice season 24 finalists, prize money and more

Following an intense season that saw closely contested rounds such as the Blind Auditions, Knockoffs, Playoffs, and Lives, the pool of contestants has been filtered out. The finalists include just five contenders, only one of whom will go on to win prize money and secure a record contract with Universal Music Group.

1) Jacquie Roar (Team Reba)

Jacquie,37, hails from Oregon and owns a DJ company. Additionally, she plays with her band Lace+Thorn at numerous venues including bars, casinos, weddings, and other music festivals.

As of this writing, she has released her solo single track Fire on the Mountain. Her band released multiple singles between 2019 and 2022. According to her coach Reba McEntire, she is a complete musical package.

2) Mara Justine (Team Niall)

Mara, 21, belongs to New Jersey. She dwelled in music from an early age and won her first singing competition back when she was just nine years old. She holds the distinction of making it to the Top 12 of America's Got Talent and even securing her place among the Top 15 of American Idol.

3) Ruby Leigh (Team Reba)

Ruby is the youngest singer on board The Voice season 24. She is 16 and already a competent country singer. She is from Foley, Missouri, and has had the honor of performing with several well-known musicians including Time Jumpers, Vince Gill, Johnny Lee, and Mickey Gilley. She impressed the coaches with her rendition of Linda Ronstadt's Long, Long Time.

4) Huntley (Team Niall)

Huntley is a rockstar from Virginia and works as a booking agent. He is a father to two children. He was previously associated with a band named Lucys Letdown wherein he acted as the vocalist. His 2022 single Holdin' On opened to much fanfare as he tours widely in Virginia.

5) Lila Forde (Team John)

Lila, 25, is a Seattle-based vocalist who studied Jazz vocals before performing at local malls, hotels, and farmers markets. She had managed to raise an amount of $16,000 to crowd-fund her debut album. Her version of Joni Mitchell's 'River' brought her widespread fame on The Voice season 24.

The Voice season 24 finale Night 1 airs on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC, and Night 2 will premiere on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC.