The Voice season 24 Finale: What to expect

NBC’s long-running series The Voice has recently seen its Season 24 stumble towards a conclusion. Having aired 24 episodes thus far, episode 24 saw the Semifinal results being announced, leaving only five final contestants vying for the title this season.

The past few months have seen various performers worldwide try their luck at The Voice. The show started with the blind auditions and has since moved on to the live rounds. The semifinals left several talented artists still in the fray, with two teams seeing two of their members qualify.

The Voice Season 24 Finale: Everything fans should know

The recently held semifinals saw a total of 9 final performers taking part. Out of them, a top 5 emerged, which means that the stage for the finals is now set. The following contestants will be taking to the stage during the Finale of this season:

Lila Forde - Team Legend

Huntley - Team Horan

Ruby Leigh - Team McEntire

Mara Justine - Team Horan

Jacquie Roar - Team McEntire

The contestants are coached by the four judges on the show. This means that Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legend had their own teams. However, Forde from Legend’s team and two members from Team McEntire and Team Horan have made their way to the finals.

Several country artists, including Jacquie Roar, have ensured their presence on the list, considered the favorite by many. She has consistently received the utmost praise from judges and might be the strongest contender during the Finale. With only a few days remaining for the December 18th Finale to be aired, fans will already be looking forward to what it will entail.

In addition to final performances from the five, the Season 22 winner of The Voice, Bryce Leatherwood, will also be a part of the Final episode. Leatherwood will be only one of several other performances expected to be part of the episode. These include acts from artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla, and Season 25 coaches Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney.

The two Season 25 coaches will be performing an original rendition of Let it Snow, and the Finale will also include a group act from the Top 12 artists from the ongoing Season 24. Hence, in addition to the final performances from the remaining five contestants, several other stars from the past, present, and future of The Voice are set to take the stage during the Finale.

That sets up an epic final episode that fans will be eager to watch. It will be released on December 18 and 19 in two episodes.