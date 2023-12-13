Who was eliminated from The Voice season 24 episode 23? Remaining contestants and more details explored

In the latest episode of NBC's singing competition show The Voice season 24 that aired on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC, Nini Iris, Bias, Jacquie Roar, Jordan Rainer, and Mac Royals were eliminated after they failed to gather the Instant Save. The Voice season 24 episode 23 ended with four remaining contestants who shall battle it out among themselves in the season finale.

Host Carson Daly began The Voice season 24 episode 23 by announcing the voting results from Monday night's live performances. The order of the votes dictated that four contestants will be voted through while the remaining five will have to try their luck with the Instant Save.

From Team Legend, Lila Forde became the first contestant to be voted through to the finals. Carson then announced the names of Huntley and Ruby Leigh from Team Niall and Team Reba, as they had secured enough votes to make it to the next and final round.

Mara Justine became the last contestant to see her way through to the finals. Mara's addition gave Team Niall the advantage of having not one but two performers in the finals.

Special judge performance and more on The Voice season 24 episode 23

The Voice season 24 episode 23 marked memorable performances not only by the contestants but also by the judges. The night started when host Carson introduced Judge Niall's performance of the title track from his album The Show, featuring a special piece where John Legend played the piano and lent backing vocals.

Then again, while declaring the names of the contestants who were voted safe, Carson shifted the show's gears and brought John back to the stage for a special performance of the song What Christmas Means To Me from his holiday album titled A Legendary Christmas.

Other contestants were thrilled and grateful for making it this far on The Voice season 24. Lila acknowledged her honor for being able to perform the Joni song on the show during the festive season. Jordan expressed gratitude for her support and community back home in Oklahoma.

John remarked that the multitude of talents in this season would make it different from the show's previous seasons. Before being voted through, Mara thanked the audience for allowing her to grow on the show and hoped that she would be able to bring to light a softer version of herself.

All about The Voice season 24 finale

After several weeks of engaging rounds, including Bling Auditions, Battles, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Lives, The Voice season 24 has finally ended its glorious run. Only one of the five finalists will be crowned as the show's winner.

In keeping with the grand scale of the show, NBC has decided to make the finale into a two-part affair. The first part will air on December 18, and the second will premiere on December 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. As always, all the episodes will be up for streaming on Peacock the following day.

The first night will see the contestants performing one last time for America's vote, along with Bryce Leatherwood. Meanwhile, the second night will feature special performances from guest stars like Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, etc., as well as from the judges who will sing a duet with their finalists and reveal the name of the lucky winner.