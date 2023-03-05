Where is Bryce Leatherwood now? The Voice season 22 winner’s journey explored

Bryce Leatherwood won season 22 of the hit reality competition series The Voice. The country singer was crowned the champion during the season finale in December 2022 and has since grown to make more music and gain experience in the industry. He was part of and coached by Blake Shelton, who has appeared on the show for 11 years.

After winning The Voice season 22, Bryce is now taking his music journey forward from Georgia to Nashville. He signed a record label deal with Republic Records after his win. In an interview with Music Mayhem, the singer explained that he was in the middle of planning his move and that he was saving up money for the same.

He called himself a "broke college kid," and noted that he was going to put the prize money from winning the singing reality series into investments. Bryce further said:

"So I just gotta stay young, stay broke, and stay hungry because thriving off a little, you can grow a lot more than thriving off a lot. So, I’m just very excited to pursue my career.”

The Voice season 22 winner Bryce will make his move to Nashville

Bryce Leatherwood received a lot of recognition from his home stage of Georgia as well as all around the country after his win on The Voice season 22. In January 2023, he promised through his Instagram post that he would release music that "carries the flame of pure country and resonates with audiences." The singer also teased potential tours and meeting his fans.

In an interview with Music Mayhem, Leatherwood revealed that he was currently working on a catalog of songs and was perfecting the art of being a verse writer. He felt it was important for him to hone the craft to provide inputs on other's songs as well as perfect his own. He further said:

"I hope to become a better songwriter as I move to Nashville, as I’ve started writing with more people and I’m just super excited for what’s to come."

The Voice 22 winner confessed to being influenced and inspired by fellow legendary artists from Georgia including Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and Sam Hunt. He also explained that he was ready to showcase his talent to the world:

"They put themselves on the map, not just because they were from Georgia, but because they believed in, sang that they were from Georgia. It’s a sound and it’s a mentality of what life is about. So I’m just ready to tell the story of my life and go out there and introduce the world to Bryce Leatherwood.”

Leatherwood confirmed to the outlet that he is in the process of meeting with his record label and is also ready to release music with his fellow season 22 contestants. He also teased a duet with The Voice 22 second runner-up Morgan Myles.

The singer was also invited to the Georgia Governor's Ball in January 2023 along with his mother. He also recently performed in Ole Red Tishomingo in Orlando in March 2023 and sold out for shows of the same.

After making his home state of Georgia proud by winning The Voice season 22, he was honored by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners by marking January 24, 2023, as Bryce Leatherwood Day. District Commissioner Richard Weatherby opened up about awarding Leatherwood with the honor and told 11 Alive:

“I was so impressed with Bryce’s talent and how he represented Cherokee County competing on "The Voice." He’s a humble, respectful young man, and he represented our county with class. I felt it was important that we, as a Board, recognize the accomplishments of this young man raised here in Cherokee County.”

The singer shared that he was honored to receive respect from fellow Georgia natives. Moreover, he confirmed to the outlet his plans to move to Nashville to:

"continue writing, recording and performing music for his fans in the state and all over the world."

The Voice season 22 winner further said:

"Being recognized is an honor to not only have a voice for Georgia but to also represent the people of Georgia. This proclamation by Cherokee County and my hometown is a dream come true."

Bryce Leatherwood has over 83K followers on Instagram and has regularly updated viewers about his upcoming projects, concerts, and more.

The Voice returns to TV screens with a brand new season on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The upcoming installment will feature coaches Kelly Clarkson, who will make her return after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid farewell as a coach after this season.

Poll : 0 votes