“She’s the best”: The Voice season 22 fans are happy that Morgan Myles made it to the grand finale 

The Voice season 22 is nearing its end and revealed its top 5 finalists on December 6, 2022.

The famed reality TV competition series returned on Tuesday after the top 8 contestants performed on Monday night, vying for America's votes and hoping to make it to the finale. Out of the eight, the four contestants who received the highest number of votes automatically advanced to the grand finale.

The remaining four in the bottom had one last chance to perform for the Instant Save wildcard, out of which only one advanced to the finale, joining the top 4.

Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton returned to their chairs but had no say in the decision. The decision on who advanced to the next level of the competition depended on viewers back home, who voted for their favorite contestants.

The four contestants who automatically advanced to the grand finale were Morgan Myles, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape. The four individuals in the bottom were Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, and Justin Aaron. After the Instant Save performance, Omar advanced to the grand finale as one of the top 5 finalists.

integrityMatters💙 @JaneneHague Bet no one from Blake’s team wins. Bet Morgan does. She’s the best of all that’s left. Good luck Morgan. #TheVoice Bet no one from Blake’s team wins. Bet Morgan does. She’s the best of all that’s left. Good luck Morgan. #TheVoice

Although The Voice fans were furious with some of the results, they were glad that Morgan Myles made it through. Many took to social media to share their opinions and claimed that they were rooting for her to win the finale.

The Voice season 22 fans are rooting for Morgan Myles to win the grand finale

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed the only contestant who truly deserved to be in the finale was Morgan. They also added that they were rooting for her to win The Voice over Bryce and Brayden from Team Blake.

Neilani Hoefs @neilani_hoefs @camila_cabello #TheVoice morgan needs to win she is the best. Her voice @camila_cabello #TheVoice morgan needs to win she is the best. Her voice

Scherrie Mccarthy @Scherrie1958 Wishing Morganall the best she been on my team so far 77 days since the blinds i have on team scherrie Morgan, Omar, Leatherwood, from the blinds let see who will win goodluck @camila_cabello #TheVoice Wishing Morganall the best she been on my team so far 77 days since the blinds i have on team scherrie Morgan, Omar, Leatherwood, from the blinds let see who will win goodluck @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Beatrice @LouriBea7 With the exception of Morgan, why were all the most talented singers in the bottom four singing for the vote?! Boo! #TheVoice With the exception of Morgan, why were all the most talented singers in the bottom four singing for the vote?! Boo! #TheVoice

Shannon Dye @c6820b3c9830494 #TheVoice Popularity out plays the real reason for the show. Well i hope Bodie ,Omar or Morgan wins next week because Braydon is just a teenage heart throb and Brice Leatherwood is who Blake wants to win. So unfair Popularity out plays the real reason for the show. Well i hope Bodie ,Omar or Morgan wins next week because Braydon is just a teenage heart throb and Brice Leatherwood is who Blake wants to win. So unfair 😒 #TheVoice

𝓑𝓻𝓮𝓮 💋 @immdelusional If Omar or Morgan don’t win #TheVoice ima stop watching . Cus ain’t no way all the best vocalist got sent home 🙄 If Omar or Morgan don’t win #TheVoice ima stop watching . Cus ain’t no way all the best vocalist got sent home 🙄

integrityMatters💙 @JaneneHague Bet no one from Blake’s team wins. Bet Morgan does. She’s the best of all that’s left. Good luck Morgan. #TheVoice Bet no one from Blake’s team wins. Bet Morgan does. She’s the best of all that’s left. Good luck Morgan. #TheVoice

jett scott @jetteroo @gwenstefani @Camila_Cabello @blakeshelton Really disappointed in #TheVoice this season. So many incredibly talented singers, but it is a popularity contest rather than picking the best singers. At least Morgan and Omar made it. @johnlegend Really disappointed in #TheVoice this season. So many incredibly talented singers, but it is a popularity contest rather than picking the best singers. At least Morgan and Omar made it. @johnlegend @gwenstefani @Camila_Cabello @blakeshelton

35-year-old Morgan Myles was the very first contestant to take the stage in The Voice season 22 during the blind auditions. The country singer crooned Hallelujah and wowed the judges as she bagged the first four-chair turn this season. Morgan chose first-time judge Camila Cabello to be her coach and has continued to leave her fans in awe with each passing episode of the reality show.

A brief recap of this week's The Voice season 22 episode

The four contestants in the bottom four had one last chance to make it through to the grand finale. They each had to perform a song of their choice in order to impress viewers and fans back home, who had to vote for them in the Instant Save wildcard performance.

Parijita Bastola was the first to perform and sang her version of To Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan. Kim was next and sang her rendition of All By Myself by Eric Carmen. Justin followed up after Kim and performed his version of Made a Way, a gospel song. Finally, Omar closed the Instant Save performance by singing his very own rendition of You and I.

After all four contestants performed, the voting lines opened for five minutes. Fans and viewers back home had one last chance to vote for their favorite contestant. After the voting lines closed and the votes were tallied, Omar from John Legend's team joined the remaining four in the grand finale.

Carly Pearce also made a guest appearance on Tuesday night and performed one of her hit singles on the show.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes