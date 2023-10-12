Niall Horan Asia tour 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Niall Horan has announced the Asia leg of his The Show Live On Tour, which is scheduled to take place from May 9, 2024, to May 15, 2024, in venues across Southeast Asia and Japan. The tour will be held after the singer's Europe and Australia tour legs.

The singer announced the new tour leg, which will feature performances in the cities of Singapore, Jakarta, Manilla, and Tokyo, via a post on his offiical Instagram page October 12, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from October 16, 2023, and can be accessed by registering for the singer's official newsletter. General tickets will be available from October 18, 2023. While ticket prices have not been announced, they can be purchased at the official website of Niall Horan when they are made available.

Niall Horan building momentum for his new album with tour, dates and venues announced

Niall Horan released his latest studio album, The Show, on June 9, 2023. The album has been a successful record so far, peaking as a chart topper on the Irish, Kiwi, and UK album charts respectively. In support of the album, Niall Horan will embark on a 2024 world tour, starting with an Ireland and UK show, which will be followed by a Europe tour leg that continues till late March 2024.

After the Europe tour, Niall Horan will embark on an Australia and New Zealand tour, which will be followed by the newly announced Asia tour leg. Subsequent to the Asia tour leg, the singer will tour North America, before returning to Ireland for the finale.

The full list of dates and venues for Niall Horan The Show Live On Tour Asia 2024 is given below:

May 9, 2024 - Singapore at the Indoor Stadium

May 11, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Beach City International Stadium

May 13, 2024 - Manilla, Philliphines at SM Mall Asia Arena

May 15, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Garden Theater

The dates and venues for the other phases of Niall Horan's The Show Live On Tour are also given below:

February 20-21, 2024 – Belfast, UK, at SSE Arena Belfast

February 23, 2024 – Dublin, IE, at 3Arena

February 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

March 1, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley

March 4, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff International Arena

March 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

March 7, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Lotto Arena

March 8, 2024 – Paris, France at Zénith

March 11, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

March 12, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

March 15, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet Ice Hall

March 18, 2024 – Lodz, Poland at Atlas Arena

March 20, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

March 21, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

March 23, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center

March 26, 2024 – Düsseldorf, Germany at PSD Bank Dome

March 27, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

April 26, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

April 28, 2024 – Brisbane, Austraia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Quodos Bank Arena

May 3, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

May 29, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Hard Rock Live

May 31, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 3, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

June 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 8, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

June 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 14, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

June 15, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

June 18, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 19, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 22, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 25, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

June 26, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

June 28, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

July 7, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

July 9, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood

July 16, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

July 17, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

July 19, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

July 20, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

July 23, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

July 24, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 26, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27, 2024 – Inglewood, California at The Kia Forum

July 30, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

August 23, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Royal Hospital Kilmainham

August 27, 2024 – Manchester UK, at Co-op Live

August 28, 2024 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

August 30, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita Arena

August 31, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK at P&J Live

September 3, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

Niall Horan is best known for his debut solo album, Flicker, which was released on October 20, 2017. The platinum certified album was a chart topper on the Irish, Canada, and UK album charts respectively.