Niall Horan UK and Ireland Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Niall Horan has announced a new tour that is scheduled to take place from February 20, 2024, to September 3, 2024, in venues across the UK and Ireland. It is part of "The Show," the singer's largest tour in support of his latest album.

The singer announced that the new tour will feature shows in cities such as Dublin, Leeds, Manchester, and more via a post on his official Instagram account on September 1, 2023.

Tickets for the first announced dates are already sold out. The singer has announced a new set of shows, the presale for which will be available on September 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Presale can be accessed from Ticketmaster.

General tickets will be available on September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced but can be accessed via the singer's official website.

The tour will start in Belfast and end in London

Niall Horan released his third and latest studio album, The Show, on June 9, 2023. The album has been moderately successful, peaking as a chart-topper on the Irish, German, Australian, and UK album charts. The album has also sold more than sixty-eight thousand copies in the US alone so far.

The singer embarked on the tour to support his new album just before its release in May. The 2023 edition of the tour is scheduled to end with a show at the Corona Capital Festival in Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico, from November 17, 2023, to November 19, 2023.

Following the festival show, the singer will embark on the newly announced UK and Ireland tour leg in early February of 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the Niall Horan tour is given below:

February 21, 2024 – Belfast, UK, at SSE Arena Belfast

February 23, 2024 – Dublin, IE, at 3Arena

February 27, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

March 1, 2024 – London, UK, at OVO Arena Wembley

March 4, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Cardiff International Arena

March 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

August 23, 2024 – Dublin, IE, at Royal Hospital Kilmainham

August 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

August 28, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

August 30, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Utilita Arena

August 31, 2024 – Aberdeen, UK, at P&J Live

September 3, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2

In between the first and second half of the UK and Ireland show, Niall Horan will also tour Europe for a few dates before heading to Oceania and the far Pacific, where he will perform across Australia and New Zealand as well as Japan.